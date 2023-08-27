National Football League 'Undisputed' returns Monday, unveils new lineup featuring Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson Updated Aug. 27, 2023 8:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Undisputed" is returning to FS1 in a big way.

Skip Bayless is back on the airwaves with a host of new co-stars, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former five-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman, and former three-time Pro Bowler Keyshawn Johnson. The new-look show will debut Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

"With the addition of Michael, Keyshawn and Richard, we’re ushering in a new and unfiltered era of ‘Undisputed,’" said Charlie Dixon, Fox Sports' EVP of Content. "We’re extremely proud of what the team has built over the past seven years at FS1, and we couldn’t be more excited to see its evolution with this new electric cast of personalities."

Emmy Award-winner Rachel Nichols will also join FS1 as a contributor across several daily shows, while Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil' Wayne will regularly contribute to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

"First Things First" host Nick Wright, and "Speak" co-hosts Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy also will join the show periodically as well.

"Given the tremendous growth of ’First Things First", ‘Speak’ and ‘The Carton Show’ over the past year — and the continued success of ‘The Herd’ — we are thrilled with the development of FS1’s studio offerings," Dixon said. "'Undisputed's' new format will stimulate fresh conversations while delivering incisive commentary, interviews and challenging discussions."

Irvin previously served as an analyst with ESPN and NFL Network after his decorated career with the Dallas Cowboys. Sherman is a studio analyst on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football." Johnson contributed to a number of shows on ESPN for several years.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

share