UFC 300 odds: Who will win big on biggest night in UFC history?
The biggest night in UFC history is set for Saturday.
UFC 300 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and features arguably the most-stacked pay-per-view lineup in the history of the company, with two former champions — Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt — facing off in the first fight of the night.
The card also features a light heavyweight title bout, a women's strawweight title fight, and the BMF belt will be on the line.
Lastly, 11 current of former champions will enter the Octagon on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at the odds for UFC 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Deiveson Figueiredo (-310; bet $10 to win $13.23 total) vs.
Cody Garbrandt (+250; bet $10 to win $35 total)
Over 1.5 rounds: -200
Under 1.5 rounds: +154
Bobby Green (-180; bet $10 to win $15.56 total) vs.
Jim Miller (+150; bet $10 to win $25 total)
Over 2.5 rounds: -150
Under 2.5 rounds: +120
Jessica Andrade (-135; bet $10 to win $17.41 total) vs.
Marina Rodriguez (+114; bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Over 2.5 rounds: -160
Under 2.5 rounds: +124
Jalin Turner (-238; bet $10 to win $14.20 total) vs.
Renato Moicano (+195; bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
Over 1.5 rounds: -115
Under 1.5 rounds: -115
Sodiq Yusuff (+114; bet $10 to win $21.40 total) vs.
Diego Lopez (-135; bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Over 2.5 rounds: +120
Under 2.5 rounds: -150
Holly Holm (+330; bet $10 to win $43 total) vs.
Kayla Harrison (-425; bet $10 to win $12.35 total)
Over 2.5 rounds: -166
Under 2.5 rounds: +130
Calvin Kattar (+142; bet $10 to win $24.20 total) vs.
Aljamain Sterling (-170; bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Over 2.5 rounds: -238
Under 2.5 rounds: +180
Jiri Prochazka (+100; bet $10 to win $20 total) vs.
Aleksandar Rakic (-120; bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Over 2.5 rounds: +124
Under 2.5 rounds: -160
Bo Nickal (-2100; bet $10 to win $10.48 total) vs.
Cody Brundage (+1100; bet $10 to win $120 total)
Over 1.5 rounds: +240
Under 1.5 rounds: -330
Charles Oliveira (+185; bet $10 to win $28.50 total) vs.
Arman Tsarukyan (-225; bet $10 to win $14.44 total)
Over 1.5 rounds: -140
Under 1.5 rounds: +110
Justin Gaethje (-162; bet $10 to win $16.17 total) vs.
Max Holloway (+136; bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Over 4.5 rounds: -125
Under 4.5 rounds: -105
Zhang Weili (-485; bet $10 to win $12.06 total) vs.
Yan Xiaonan (+370; bet $10 to win $47 total)
Over 3.5 rounds: -160
Under 3.5 rounds: +124
Jamahal Hill (+105; bet $10 to win $20.50 total) vs.
Alex Pereira (-125; bet $10 to win $18 total)
Over 1.5 rounds: -190
Under 1.5 rounds: +145
Who are you backing to emerge victorious at UFC 300?