Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC 300 odds: Who will win big on biggest night in UFC history? Published Apr. 10, 2024 12:42 p.m. ET

The biggest night in UFC history is set for Saturday.

UFC 300 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and features arguably the most-stacked pay-per-view lineup in the history of the company, with two former champions — Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt — facing off in the first fight of the night.

The card also features a light heavyweight title bout, a women's strawweight title fight, and the BMF belt will be on the line.

Lastly, 11 current of former champions will enter the Octagon on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at the odds for UFC 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deiveson Figueiredo (-310; bet $10 to win $13.23 total) vs.

Cody Garbrandt (+250; bet $10 to win $35 total)

Over 1.5 rounds: -200

Under 1.5 rounds: +154

Bobby Green (-180; bet $10 to win $15.56 total) vs.

Jim Miller (+150; bet $10 to win $25 total)

Over 2.5 rounds: -150

Under 2.5 rounds: +120

Jessica Andrade (-135; bet $10 to win $17.41 total) vs.

Marina Rodriguez (+114; bet $10 to win $21.40 total)

Over 2.5 rounds: -160

Under 2.5 rounds: +124

Jalin Turner (-238; bet $10 to win $14.20 total) vs.

Renato Moicano (+195; bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Over 1.5 rounds: -115

Under 1.5 rounds: -115

Sodiq Yusuff (+114; bet $10 to win $21.40 total) vs.

Diego Lopez (-135; bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Over 2.5 rounds: +120

Under 2.5 rounds: -150

Holly Holm (+330; bet $10 to win $43 total) vs.

Kayla Harrison (-425; bet $10 to win $12.35 total)

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Calvin Kattar (+142; bet $10 to win $24.20 total) vs.

Aljamain Sterling (-170; bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Over 2.5 rounds: -238

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Jiri Prochazka (+100; bet $10 to win $20 total) vs.

Aleksandar Rakic (-120; bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Over 2.5 rounds: +124

Under 2.5 rounds: -160

Bo Nickal (-2100; bet $10 to win $10.48 total) vs.

Cody Brundage (+1100; bet $10 to win $120 total)

Over 1.5 rounds: +240

Under 1.5 rounds: -330

Charles Oliveira (+185; bet $10 to win $28.50 total) vs.

Arman Tsarukyan (-225; bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Over 1.5 rounds: -140

Under 1.5 rounds: +110

Justin Gaethje (-162; bet $10 to win $16.17 total) vs.

Max Holloway (+136; bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Over 4.5 rounds: -125

Under 4.5 rounds: -105

Zhang Weili (-485; bet $10 to win $12.06 total) vs.

Yan Xiaonan (+370; bet $10 to win $47 total)

Over 3.5 rounds: -160

Under 3.5 rounds: +124

Jamahal Hill (+105; bet $10 to win $20.50 total) vs.

Alex Pereira (-125; bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over 1.5 rounds: -190

Under 1.5 rounds: +145

Who are you backing to emerge victorious at UFC 300?

