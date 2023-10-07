National Football League
Week 5 Blazin' 5: Can Steelers cover? Eagles stay undefeated?
Published Oct. 7, 2023 10:36 a.m. ET

NFL Week 5 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd favorite picks from this week's slate of games.

Let's get to it.

Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) @ Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Steelers +4.5 (Ravens win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "The Steelers are getting crushed by everybody, but I'm going to take Pittsburgh +4.5. They have won five of six against the Ravens. Lamar Jackson, more than any opponent, struggles against Pittsburgh. His passer rating against the Steelers is 66. Eight of the last nine games in this matchup have been decided by one score, and the Steelers defense, led by T.J. Watt, is again very good. Don't sell all your stock because they had a lousy week in Houston. Pittsburgh and Tomlin are very effective when they can be underdogs, especially against rivals."

New Orleans Saints (-1) @ New England Patriots
1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Saints -1 (Saints win 24-20)

Colin's thoughts: "Saints -1 is the side. First of all, it's a top-ten scoring defense. They have one takeaway in nine straight games, despite what you saw last week. That's the longest active streak in the NFL, and they have a defensive coach and a better quarterback. Derek Carr did not play well last week but is healthier this week. The Patriots are the story: 0-2 at home in the last eight games for Mac Jones. He's not good. But when he got into this league, the O-line was good. Since Dante Scarnecchia left, the O-line play for New England is average."

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) @ Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Colts +2.5 (Colts win 27-21)

Colin's thoughts: "Wise guys like the Titans, I like the Colts +2.5. Jonathan Taylor is back. Anthony Richardson, for a rookie quarterback, has thrown seven touchdowns and one interception; he's not giving it away. The most underrated O-line in the league could be the Colts — fourth-best according to PFF. The Titans are a BB gun offense, with 13 red zone trips and only five touchdowns."

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) @ Los Angeles Rams
4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Eagles -4.5 (Eagles win 27-21)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm taking Philadelphia here -4.5. Maybe it's not the best number, but I know what I am getting with Philadelphia. They are one of two teams in the league that have scored 25-plus points every game this year. The 49ers are the other one. I know what I am getting with Jalen Hurts: 21-1 in his last 22 games. They are going to win the game."

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) @ Arizona Cardinals
4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bengals -3 (Bengals win 27-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to give the Bengals one last shot. I got Cincinnati -3. ... Joe Burrow was removed from the injury report. This is the healthiest he's been, and the season is on the line. They're in a great division. The Cardinals are coming off a Niners game — remember last year when teams played the Niners? They lost every time the following week. You play the Niners, and you get physically beat up. Arizona is a bad fourth-quarter team. They have given up 37 points so far in the fourth." 



 

