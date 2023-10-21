National Football League NFL Week 7 Blazin' 5: Can the Dolphins upset the Eagles? Published Oct. 21, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL Week 7 is upon us, and we're diving into Colin Cowherd 's favorite picks from this week's slate of games.

Let's get to it.

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens (-3)

1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Ravens -3 (Ravens win 27-21)

Colin's thoughts: "I'm going to take the Ravens -3 at home. Jim Harbaugh is a monster as a home favorite — 82-26. Do you know only the Niners have spent more time leading football games this year than Baltimore? No. 5 rushing offense, No. 4 scoring defense, and Lamar is on fire. Second highest-graded quarterback, according to PFF. Their defense has been tremendous all year."

Washington Commanders (-3) @ New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Giants +3 (Giants win 24-23)

Colin's thoughts: "I'll take the Giants +3 and hear me out. They've played the second-hardest schedule. They're not good, but they face Dallas and Buffalo. Tyrod Taylor, who I prefer, who doesn't make mistakes and manages the game, will play. I like that. The Commanders are the story, though. They've lost three of four. Worst point differential by any team .500 or better. … Sam Howell is on pace to be the most sacked quarterback for a single season in league history."

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5)

4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Chargers +5 (Chargers win 27-26)

Colin's thoughts: "Upset of the week, Chargers +5.5 to win straight out. Every game this year, they don't get blown out, especially against the Chiefs. Justin Herbert has had some of his best games against Kansas City. The only team to outscore their opponents and have a losing record in the league is the Chargers. They had Miami and the Cowboys beat. Their defense is tied for third in the league in sacks."

Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Eagles -2.5 (Eagles win 31-24)

Colin's thoughts: "I'll take Philly -2.5 to win and cover at home. Lane Johnson will play. It's a top-three offensive line against the weak Miami defensive line. This is a time of possession game, and Jalen Hurts has been remarkable in his last 13 home games — 32 touchdowns and six picks. The Dolphins are a little bit of a speed boat in a mirage — the easiest schedule in the NFL by far, 26th ranked scoring defense, opposing quarterbacks are getting 99 passer ratings."

San Francisco 49ers (-7) @ Minnesota Vikings

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Colin's pick, score prediction: 49ers -7 (49ers win 31-20)

Colin's thoughts: "Monday Night Football and Kirk Cousins shrinking — tell me if you've heard about it before? 49ers -7, I'll take it. Awful loss, they're dinged up, missed field goals, horrible officiating. Now they get an extra day to get healthy, which benefits the better team and the great coach. McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Deebo, and Greenlaw. No. 1 scoring defense, quarterback's passer rating average of 67, the fewest big plays allowed. This is a great defense that is ticked off that they lost last week, and now they're getting healthier. The Vikings have beaten Chicago and Carolina. Their offense has 13 giveaways."

