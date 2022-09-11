FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Scotland can't score enough 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Scotland's battle with the Netherlands.

It says a lot about Scotland’s star-crossed history on the global stage that its greatest World Cup goal wasn’t enough to send them to the second round in 1978.

It was a thing of beauty nonetheless.

Needing an unlikely three-goal win over the Netherlands — the runner-up at the previous two tournaments — the Scots scored three goals, including the incredible solo effort by Archie Gemmill. Following a quick give-and-go with Kenny Dalglish, Gemmill cut one defender so hard he fell over, then toppled another with a nutmeg before finishing into the far corner with his left foot. The strike — still regarded as one of the best ever in a World Cup — made it 3-1, enough to have the Tartan Army dreaming of the knockout stage.

Unfortunately for them, it quickly became a nightmare. The Oranje got the next goal three minutes later, and the upstart Scots were eliminated despite a 3-2 victory.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

