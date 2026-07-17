World Cup Winners Will Be Awarded Championship Rings For First Time Ever

The 2026 FIFA World Cup winners will be receiving championship rings for the first time in the tournament's history.

FIFA announced on Friday that the iconic American sports tradition of championship rings will be carried over to the World Cup final on Sunday. This will be in addition to the World Cup trophy and traditional gold medals.

One side of the ring will feature an engraving of the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customized with the identity of the winning team. After the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings. The official rings, which will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity, will be presented to the winning team at a later date.

In total, there 2,026 individual championship rings, with 30 of them going to the winning nation. The other 1,996 will be made available to fans as a licensed product.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.