World Cup Roundtable: Players To Watch, Co-Host Pressure, Who May Disappoint?

It's almost time to put the speculation and debate to rest.

We've started to see the 48 teams arriving at their training bases across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. ahead of the greatest show in sports. The squads and the superstars are in their final preparations before things kick off at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Let's answer some big questions before the curtain rises.

Q: What's Your Top World Cup Storyline To Watch?

Matteo Bonetti: Can Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo pull off the ultimate swan song in North America? Even in this expanded tournament with 48 teams, so much of the talking points when Argentina and Portugal play will revolve around these two generational superstars who are now in the twilight of their careers. Seeing how their managers balance sentimentality with the ruthless physical demands of modern tournament football will be pure theater.

Luis Miguel Echegaray: The expansion to 48 teams needs to have a Cinderella story in order to feel justified. So that’s what I want to see at this World Cup: For a Haiti, a Curaçao, a Cape Verde or even a Scotland to shock us with a deep run that’s so poetic, we can’t help but feel inspired. The fact that there are eight third-placed teams that can advance to the knockout round creates an even bigger incentive for some of these teams to just push through.

Cape Verde is among the debut teams who could turn into Cinderella stories. (Photo By Cristiano Barbosa/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Brian Sciaretta: I am looking forward to watching how the American public embraces the sport compared with the 1994 World Cup — the last time USA hosted. In 1994, many Americans were getting their first exposure to soccer. It really started the growth into what we see now, where the sport is readily available on television and games are well attended. Now, the next steps of progress depend on another groundswell of public enthusiasm from a second World Cup on American soil. Will this tournament inspire more kids to play? Go to games? Understand the sport with sophistication?

Q: Which Under-The-Radar Team Should We Keep An Eye On?

Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz will make Türkiye a tough team to beat. (Photo by Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Bonetti: Türkiye. Under manager Vincenzo Montella, the team has quietly become a technically brilliant, high-energy side. With elite ball-players like Real Madrid's Arda Güler and Inter Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu pulling the strings, it has the perfect midfield balance and creative spark to slice through a defense. Watch out for Kenan Yildiz as well. The Juventus winger is direct and electrifying when taking on his man. Türkiye is the final group-stage opponent for the USA, and that game on June 25 in Los Angeles could decide who wins Group D.

Sciaretta: I suppose it can be cheating to consider a co-host to be "under the radar," but given Canada's lack of World Cup success, I think it qualifies. There is no question that the 2022 World Cup was disappointing for Canada, but the team has responded to manager Jesse Marsch well. The 2024 Copa América run to the semifinal was a huge positive. Canada isn't deep and likely won't have star Alphonso Davies for at least the June 12 opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, but it has some good players who play hard. When you're playing on home soil, that could be a recipe for success.

Echegaray: I have been talking about it for a while now, but I think Japan, even without winger Kaoru Mitoma, can go far. It is a deeply cohesive unit with tremendous tactical know-how, playing in a doable group. Colombia — which will feel the extreme support from its community in the U.S. — could also surprise people. The group-stage finale against Portugal in Miami on June 27 is going to be absolute cinema.

Q: Who's A World Cup Heavyweight Primed To Disappoint?

Bonetti: I'll say England. The talent is obviously there to make it a top-5 favorite. However, the crushing weight of expectation and the phrase "It's Coming Home" being used as cheeky banter make it feel like history is about to repeat itself in the Americas. Unless England finds a way to block out the noise and adapt on the fly, a highly disciplined side is going to exploit those familiar mental lapses and send the team packing long before the final.

Echegaray: The easy answer is England. After 60 years without a major trophy — I always say that despite the incredibly deep roster — the biggest obstacle to the Three Lions is themselves.

Is it coming home? It depends on Declan Rice and Co. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

But you know what? I realize I am taking a big swing here and undoubtedly in the minority, but I don’t think things are going to go as straightforward for France as we think. It’s true, Les Bleus possess an embarrassment of riches. But the group is so competitive — Erling Haaland’s Norway and a match of extreme historical importance against Senegal (see 2002) — that France might not top it. After that, who knows? Sometimes, shocks happen, just like the aforementioned tournament in 2002 where France didn’t get out of the group. And this could be one of them. I am not saying France will be going home after the group stage, and, in fact, all odds are for the French to once again go far. But stranger things have happened in this game of ours. You just never know.

France is stacked, but a tough group awaits (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Sciaretta: Argentina is the heavyweight most likely to disappoint. It is always very difficult for defending champions, but a team that has not had a healthy turnover of players doesn't help. New blood is always needed to keep things fresh. When you try to stick with a winning formula for too long, you run the risk of Spain in 2014 or Germany in 2018, which were two examples of defending champions who faltered. This 2026 Argentina team is very similar to the 2022 version, but is it still hungry? Is age now a factor? Those are fair questions and real risks.

Q: Which World Cup Co-Host Has The Most Pressure?

Is Mexico primed for disappointment? (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Sciaretta: If the U.S. team fails to perform well, it will be a massively missed opportunity. But Mexico has the most pressure. El Tri were suspended for the 1990 World Cup. Since then, they made it out of group play every tournament until 2022. Mexican fans demand and expect more. Hosting a tournament only elevates expectations. The only two times Mexico has made the quarterfinals of the World Cup is when it hosted in 1970 and 1986, and the team owns the record for the most World Cup appearances without ever reaching the semifinals. If Mexico fails to win at least a knockout game this summer, it will be catastrophic.

Bonetti: Mexico playing in Mexico City — and especially at that mythical stadium which saw Pelé and Deigo Maradona lift World Cup trophies — brings an atmosphere that is equal parts magical and completely suffocating. The fútbol-obsessed Mexican fan base demands excellence, and the media scrutiny is absolutely relentless. If El Tri stumble out of the gate on home soil, the pressure to banish past tournament failures will become entirely overwhelming. This also isn't the best Mexican side we've seen. Consensus from fans seem to suggest they believe this team is inconsistent and lacks the depth and talent of previous generations.

Echegaray: There’s no doubt that it’s the USA for multiple reasons, but mainly because so much infrastructural and economical effort has been implemented towards this World Cup — from hiring of Mauricio Pochettino to home-field venues for the group stage — that it has to do well. Not to mention that the group is more than doable. The U.S. needs a strong tournament. Anything else would be a travesty.

Q: Messi. Ronaldo. Modrić. Which Legend Will Have The Best ‘Last Dance?’

The ageless Luka Modrić will once again be at the World Cup. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez CARRILLO / AFP via Getty Images)

Bonetti: Luka Modrić. While the cameras will chase Messi and Ronaldo, Modrić remains the absolute master of dragging a team through the tournament. His spatial intelligence and engine simply defy aging. In a grueling format, his unique ability to slow down a game gives Croatia the best chance at one last magical run. He also just had a great season with AC Milan despite being in his 40s. Simply astonishing.

Echegaray: I think it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal is looking strong and a group it can win. To be fair, I actually think Roberto Martínez’s side looks more fluid without him in the starting lineup. But if you’re asking me who will go further, I think it will be the Portuguese star. I do envision a matchup of gigantic proportions in a potential quarterfinal stage between Messi and Ronaldo, and the outcome would essentially answer this question!

- Messi vs. Ronaldo At The World Cup? How It Can Happen

Sciaretta: I am also going with Modrić, who could hit an astonishing 200 appearances for Croatia at this tournament. I like manager Zlatko Dalić's roster for this World Cup. There is a nice blend of youth and experience with a bulk of players in their prime ages. Modrić is the legend, but he will have enough quality around him to ease the pressure. Because of that, I think he can make the biggest impact.

Q: The Golden Ball Goes To The Top Player. Who Are Some Early Candidates?

Erling Haaland is a goal-machine for Norway. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Sciaretta: Erling Haaland (Norway), Kylian Mbappé (France), Luis Díaz (Colombia)

It is hard to think of anyone with more motivation at this World Cup than Haaland, who has been one of the best forwards of his generation and will now finally get to compete for Norway in a major international tournament. The question is whether there is enough of a supporting cast around him to push Norway far enough so he can compete for the Golden Boot. But this Norwegian team has impressive, top-level talent — such as Martin Ødegaard, Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa — to support Haaland. A full-strength Norwegian team can go far, and Haaland has all the ability to thrive this summer.

Echegaray: Harry Kane (England), Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain), Michael Olise (France).

I am also keeping my eye on Colombia's Luis Díaz and Vinícius Júnior with this rejuvenated Brazil under Carlo Ancelotti. Expect Haaland and Argentina's Julián Alvarez to go into the mix for all individual awards. Lamine Yamal is obvious, but it depends on his availability as the Spain superstar recovers from a hamstring injury.

Is Luis Díaz a Golden Ball candidate? (Sebastian Barros/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Bonetti: Harry Kane (England), Kylian Mbappé (France), Luis Díaz (Colombia).

Kane and Díaz just finished sensational club seasons as the Bayern Munich teammates dominated the Bundesliga. While Mbappé’s time at Real Madrid has felt like a roller coaster despite putting up great statistics, his time with France has been a different ordeal. He was unstoppable in Qatar 2022 and has proven to be able to carry his nation on his back at a major tournament.