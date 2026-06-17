World Cup Roundup: Harry Kane Joins Goalscoring Stars; Cristiano Ronaldo Struggles

One day after Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi all started their World Cups with multi-goal games, Harry Kane got in on the act — but Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't.

The England captain scored twice in England's win over Croatia, while Ronaldo couldn't make a real impact in Portugal's draw against DR Congo. Ronaldo's role in the Portuguese team has been a hot topic, and his performance on Wednesday will not dispel any concerns.

Here is everything you might have missed on Day 7 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal vs. DR Congo

Aged 41 years and 132 days, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the second-oldest man to start a match in World Cup history, behind Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary in 2018 (45 years, 161 days). He is now the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match.

DR Congo recorded its first-ever point at the World Cup and scored its first-ever goal. Entering today, it was outscored 14-0 in the three matches it played in 1974, when the country was known as Zaire.

DR Congo is the second African team this tournament to record a point against a top-five team in the FIFA World Rankings (Cape Verde against Spain).

Portugal midfielder Vitinha set a World Cup record for passes attempted (128) and completed (121) by a player who played less than 90 minutes since 1966 (per OPTA). Vitinha completed 91 passes in the first half, which is just seven fewer than DR Congo (98) in the first 45 minutes (per OPTA).

This match was the first World Cup match of the 21st century to see two players under 5-foot-9 (João Neves and Yoane Wissa) score a header (per OPTA). Wissa's goal was the ninth for DR Congo in his 39th appearance.

Portugal vs DR Congo Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

England vs. Croatia

Harry Kane's two goals give him 81 in his career for England. He is now the 10th man ever to score 80 or more international goals and just the fifth European to do so (Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Poland's Robert Lewandowski and Hungary's Ferenc Puskás).

Kane became the second player to score for England at three World Cups (2018, 2022 and 2026). The other player is David Beckham (1998, 2002 and 2006).

After Inter Miami's Lionel Messi scored a hat trick on Tuesday and FC Dallas' Petar Musa scored against England, an MLS player scored on consecutive days for the first time in World Cup history.

Ivan Perišić assisted Musa's goal. He has now assisted a goal in four World Cups. The only other player to achieve that since 1966 is Messi.

England's Reece James started at right back for England. He and his sister, Lauren, are now the first brother/sister combo to both start games at the men's and women's World Cup.

England vs Croatia Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Ghana vs. Panama

Jordan Ayew (2014, 2022 and 2026) became the fourth Ghanaian player to participate in three editions of the men's World Cup, joining Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and his brother, André Ayew.

Ghana's Carlos Queiroz became the third person to coach at five men's World Cups.

Panama was the 11th team at this tournament seeking its first-ever World Cup win (lost all three games in its 2018 debut). All 12 teams did not win their first game (Qatar, Canada, Haiti, Curaçao, Cape Verde, Egypt, New Zealand, Iraq, Jordan, DR Congo and Uzbekistan).

José Córdoba had 63 completed passes in this first half against Ghana, the highest in a first half for a Panamanian footballer in World Cups (per OPTA).

Caleb Yirenkyi's match-winning goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time was the latest goal in normal time in Ghana's World Cup history.

Ghana vs Panama Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Colombia last lost a competitive match back in March 2025, a 2-1 defeat against Brazil.

Luis Díaz has become only the second Colombian player to score and assist in a World Cup match since records began in 1966, joining teammate James Rodríguez (2014 vs. Japan).

Dating back to 1998, Colombia has now scored in 10 straight World Cup matches. That's tied with Argentina for the longest active streak.

Rodríguez became the third Colombian player to participate in three editions of the World Cup (2014, 2018 and 2026), following Freddy Rincón and Carlos Valderrama (both in 1990, 1994 and 1998).

Fabio Cannavaro became only the fourth person in history to have won a Ballon d'Or and to have taken part in a FIFA World Cup both as a player and as a coach. The others: Franz Beckenbauer, Oleg Blokhin and Marco van Basten.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Goal Of The Day

Colombia entered its World Cup-opening match against Uzbekistan as a massive favorite, and it played like that was the case. Colombia dominated the first 39 minutes, but it needed a moment of brilliance to finally break through.

Bayern Munich star Luis Díaz picked up the ball on the left side of the pitch and spotted a run from right back Daniel Muñoz. The lofted pass spotted the Crystal Palace man in stride and resulted in the opening goal of the game.

Muñoz used the momentum of Díaz's pass and flicked his shot past Utkir Yusupov to give Colombia a deserved lead.

Assist Of The Day

There were a few impressive assists today, specifically from both of Croatia's goals, but a combination of England substitutes put the cherry on top of the Three Lions' win.

Saka picked up the ball on the right wing and drove forward, playing a perfect pass into the path of Marcus Rashford as he made a run down the left side. Rashford picked it up and finished calmly.

While Saka and Rashford didn't start, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the pair make more of an impact for England later in the tournament.

Save(s) Of The Day

Livakovic was busy on Wednesday, facing 22 shots against England. He made seven saves, multiple of which came on one sequence.

First, England defender Nico O’Reilly headed toward goal and forced a reflex save out of Livakovic. Winger Anthony Gordon had a header from a few yards out saved, and then Livakovic thwarted defender Ezri Konsa's effort from just a couple of yards in front of goal.

He wasn't done from there and made an impressive save off a shot from Kane just minutes later. It was an impressive performance from Livakovic, who plays for Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia.

Moment Of The Day

Portugal took an easy lead against DR Congo after Neves headed home impressively. Wissa answered later in the first half, though, to make history for his country.

This is DR Congo's first-ever World Cup under that name. When it was known as Zaire in 1974, it lost all three games without scoring a goal.

Wissa rose highest to head home impressively past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa. It was a wonderful moment in Houston for a DR Congo team that showed it's not content to have just qualified for the World Cup.

DR Congo had chances in transition late in the match, but it never seriously tested Costa again. At the final whistle, they will be thrilled to have won a point with the draw.