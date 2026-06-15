World Cup Roundup: Cape Verde Does The Unthinkable Against Spain

What if I told you the only match without a goal on Monday produced the moment of the day? Yes, there were late equalizers and upsets on another four-match day at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but only one will go down in the tournament's history books.

Here is everything you might have missed on Day 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Spain vs. Cape Verde

In a stunning turn of events, Cape Verde, the second-smallest country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup by population size, got a point in its World Cup debut against Spain at Atlanta Stadium. The last debutant to get a point at the World Cup was Iceland in 2018. Senegal was the last team to win a World Cup debut match in 2002.

Spain is ranked second in the FIFA World Rankings, while Cape Verde is 67th. The 65-place gap is the ninth-biggest gap in world rankings in a World Cup matchup.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became the third-oldest goalkeeper (40 years, 12 days) to keep a clean sheet in a men's World Cup match, after Peter Shilton (40 years, 281 days) and Dino Zoff (40 years, 130 days). Vozinha defended all seven shots on target from Spain.

Since scoring its last FIFA World Cup goal against Japan in 2022, Spain has had 49 shots and completed 2,500 passes in the competition without finding the net, per OPTA. Spain's starting striker Mikel Oyarzabal became the first player on record since 1966 to play the first 30 minutes of a FIFA World Cup match without touching the ball once.

Lamine Yamal had more dribbles (5) than any other player, despite coming on in the 71st minute.

Spain vs Cape Verde Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Belgium vs. Egypt

Egypt, in its return to the World Cup, played Belgium to a 1-1 draw at Seattle Stadium. Egypt is now 0W-2D-2L all-time in World Cup openers, while Belgium's last loss in a World Cup opener came in 1986 vs. Mexico.

Mo Salah, who turned 34 years old on Monday, assisted on Emam Ashour's goal for Egypt, making him the first male African player on record to have a World Cup goal contribution on his birthday.

Romelu Lukaku came on as a substitute in the 66th minute and forced an equalizer 22 seconds after being on the pitch. That goal ended a run of 325 minutes of World Cup football for Belgium without scoring, since Michy Batshuayi's goal in its opening group-stage game at Qatar 2022.

This was Belgium's fourth consecutive World Cup game with exactly three shots on goal.

Egypt remains winless all-time at the World Cup, now 0W-3D-5L.

Belgium vs Egypt Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Second time wasn't the charm for Saudi Arabia, but it did manage to split points with Uruguay in its World Cup opener at Miami Stadium. Saudi Arabia is now 1W-2D-4L all-time in World Cup openers, with its lone win coming vs. Argentina in 2022.

Saudi Arabia scored the opening goal of a World Cup match for the first time since 1994, and is now 2W-1D-1L all-time at the World Cup when scoring first.

Maximiliano Araújo's goal in the 80th minute salvaged a point for Uruguay. Fifteen of Uruguay's 55 World Cup group-stage goals have come in the 80th minute or later.

Araújo became the first Uruguayan player to score in his debut in the World Cup since Diego Forlán in 2002.

This was the first time since 2002 that Uruguay participated in a World Cup without Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Iran vs. New Zealand

Iran and New Zealand had their chances, but both countries had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Los Angeles Stadium. There are now three groups that have four teams tied at one point, which has never happened in World Cup history. The last time there were four draws in a single day in a World Cup was 68 years ago.

Elijah Just recorded the first brace by a New Zealand player ever in a World Cup match. Chris Wood also became the first New Zealand player to record two assists in a World Cup match ever.

New Zealand had eight shots on target, its most in a match in World Cup history.

Michael Boxall became New Zealand's oldest World Cup player ever at 37 years and 302 days old.

Ehsan Hajsafi became the first Iranian player to play 10 World Cup games.

Iran vs New Zealand Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

BEST OF THE DAY

Save Of The Day

Vozinha started playing soccer professionally in 2007 for his local club, Batuque, in Cape Verde. Nearly two decades later, the 40-year-old goalkeeper got the opportunity to show his class, recording a clean sheet against Spain. Six of his seven saves were from inside the box, and four of them were diving saves.

Assist Of The Day

Mohammad Mohebi will get the hero's treatment for his decisive equalizer in the 64th minute, but it wouldn't have been possible without the absolutely perfect cross from Ramin Rezaeian, which had just enough power to make it into the box and just enough finesse for Mohebi to get his head on it.

Goal Of The Day

Mo Salah got quite the birthday present from Emam Ashour, who settled Salah's pass just outside the penalty box and hit a low-driven shot that Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir couldn't get a hand on despite his best effort. And the cherry on top? Salah was credited with the assist. Happy birthday, Mo!

Cape Verde's Dream Debut

This is what the expanded tournament is all about. Against all odds, Cape Verde earned a point in its first-ever World Cup match by shutting out Spain, and the scenes after the match were something to behold, from the emotional players to the electric supporters.