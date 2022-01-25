FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup Qualifying: USMNT must be ruthless, Alexi Lalas says 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Alexi Lalas

FOX Sports Soccer Analyst

Nine points. Don’t be afraid of it. Actually, say it out loud.

I expect the U.S. men’s national team to beat all three opponents in this upcoming World Cup qualifying window. You should, too. This expectation is not unrealistic or arrogant. It’s simply relative to the current U.S. talent, the opponents and the environments.

I’m not being greedy. Well, maybe I am, but greed is good in this instance. We need a bunch of greedy Gordon Gekkos for this three-game window.

The eight-team Octagonal rolls on with teams playing games nine, 10 and 11 of their 14 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches.

Starting Thursday, the USMNT plays El Salvador and Honduras at home — in Columbus, Ohio, and St. Paul, Minnesota, respectively — and Canada away, in Hamilton, Ontario.

Currently, the U.S. team is second in the CONCACAF standings. El Salvador sits in seventh place, with six points and one win. Honduras sits in eighth place, with three points and zero wins. And Canada, while perched in a surprisingly lofty first place, is missing two big stars in Alphonso Davies (myocarditis) and Stephen Eustaquio (COVID protocols) and will have to play in front of a COVID-reduced stadium capacity of 12,000 fans.

Also, um, it’s Canada. Now, don’t get me wrong: I’m happy that my friends from the Great White North are feeling their oats and turning heads, and I hope they qualify for Qatar. I remember watching Canada the last time they played in a men’s World Cup. In the summer of 1986, I was 16 years old and competing in the Pikes Peak Invitational youth tournament in Colorado Springs. I watched Team Canada from the lobby of a Holiday Inn. They were the closest thing to a U.S. team at a World Cup, so they were my team.

But that was a long time ago. Today, this Canada team is well on its way to qualifying for Qatar, but it's also due for a dose of reality — American reality, a not-so-subtle reminder of who is really the big dog in CONCACAF. Remember, Canada came down to Nashville and got a 1-1 result against the U.S. back in September.

This time isn't about payback; it's about reestablishing order in the region.

I want this U.S. team to be ruthless during this window. The roster is as strong as we have seen, with the European stars all reporting for duty: Pulisic, McKennie, Adams, Dest, Weah, Musa, Steffen, Aaronson and Pepi. This U.S. team is stronger and has more depth at every position than El Salvador and Honduras. Also, the cold-weather environments in Ohio and Minnesota were chosen strategically to make it uncomfortable for the opposition.

As for the road game, the last time the U.S. played Canada in a World Cup qualifier in Canada was 1997. The U.S. won that game 3-0. The last time the U.S. lost to Canada in a World Cup qualifier in Canada was 1980.

The next three-game WCQ window in March is much more daunting for the U.S.: away to Mexico, home vs. Panama, away to Costa Rica. Get the points now. There are no excuses. It’s a relatively easy three games coming up.

It’s time for this U.S. team to start developing and accessing its killer instinct. I want this team to smell weakness and blood in the water — and the opportunity associated with them. I want this team to grab its chance with both hands and not let go.

Go for the kill, and finish it … now. Bring the Cobra Kai. No mercy.

While there is a mathematical way for the USMNT to qualify this window if they take nine points, a lot would have to happen for that to come to fruition. That being said, if they take the nine points this window, they can basically schedule their flights to Doha.

I know, famous last words. Just get the nine points.

Alexi Lalas, a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and one of the sport’s most recognizable personalities, joined FOX Sports in January 2015 as a lead studio and game analyst. Lalas has contributed to FOX Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, England’s FA Cup, Major League Soccer, USMNT matches, CONCACAF Gold Cups, UEFA European Championship Qualifiers, FIFA Women’s World Cup and Copa America. He also hosts the weekly podcast "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union."

