Why Are So Many Players Wearing Pink Cleats At The World Cup?

If you have tuned into the 2026 World Cup, you have likely noticed one striking visual trend across the pitches as an overwhelming number of players are wearing bright pink cleats.

Major sports apparel brands, including Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance and Sketchers, all independently released pink-centric footwear packs for this summer's tournament.

This widespread adoption of the color comes down to a combination of broadcast visibility, consumer trends, and player confidence, according to a report by The Athletic.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 22: Erling Haaland of Norway wore pink cleats during Norway's group stage match against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 22, 2026. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The primary technical reason for the color choice is high contrast.

Pink sits opposite green on the color wheel, making it the most visible color against a soccer pitch. Product testing from major brands revealed that pink provided the maximum visual impact for fans watching both in the stadiums and on TV or mobile screens.

Furthermore, because no participating country at the World Cup features a primarily pink uniform, the cleats are guaranteed to stand out without clashing or blending into team kits.

There is also a psychological element behind the design choice. Brand executives noted that athletes request loud, bright colors during high-pressure moments to boost their confidence.

Odinga Nimako, a senior member of Nike’s global soccer footwear team, told The Athletic that players wearing such a loud color can amplify their confidence.

Rob Sheldon, head of product for soccer at New Balance, echoed that sentiment, noting that pink aligns with global design trends focused on visibility while reflecting their own energy.

"Athletes (are) demanding the most advanced performance footwear available and increasingly wanting products that reflect their individuality," Sheldon told CNN Sports.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 26: Kylian Mbappé of France has been rocking pinck cleats at the FIFA World Cup along with many other stars. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

While the simultaneous release of pink cleats by rival companies makes it look like a coordinated effort, industry experts suggest it is a coincidence driven by shared market research and consumer data as each brand aimed to create the most eye-catching product for the world's biggest sporting stage.

However, the uniform shift toward pink should not be expected to be permanent.

"When a new season begins it’ll be a new color, around the end of July," Ben Warren, founder of BW Boots UK told The Athletic.

For those viewing the World Cup, the green grass of the pitch will have pink cleats sprinkled atop for at least the remainder of the tournament.