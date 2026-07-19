Spain's Pau Cubarsí Wins 2026 World Cup Young Player Award

Spain's Pau Cubarsí has won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Young Player Award, given to the tournament's top player under the age of 21.

The 19-year-old defender helped anchor Spain's backline during a tournament in which the team only gave up one goal. He helped stifle Lionel Messi and Argentina in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium to give Spain its second title.

Spain vs Argentina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Final

Cubarsí's résumé at such a young age is already impressive. He helped Spain's under-23 side win the 2024 Summer Olympics. He now has 20 matches for Spain's senior side.

At the club level, Cubarsí has helped Barcelona win back-to-back La Liga titles while establishing himself as one of the most promising defenders in the sport. As a graduate of Barça's famed La Masia academy, he has already clocked 128 senior matches across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Cubarsí joins an illustrious list of players who have won the award, which was first awarded to Brazilian legend Pelé at the 1958 tournament. Other recipients include Argentina's Enzo Fernández (2022), France's Kylian Mbappé (2018), and USA's Landon Donovan (2002).

World Cup Young Player Award