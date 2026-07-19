FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain's Pau Cubarsí Wins 2026 World Cup Young Player Award
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain's Pau Cubarsí Wins 2026 World Cup Young Player Award

Published Jul. 19, 2026 6:54 p.m. ET

Spain's Pau Cubarsí has won the 2026 FIFA World Cup Young Player Award, given to the tournament's top player under the age of 21. 

The 19-year-old defender helped anchor Spain's backline during a tournament in which the team only gave up one goal. He helped stifle Lionel Messi and Argentina in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium to give Spain its second title. 

Spain vs Argentina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Final

Spain vs Argentina Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Final

Cubarsí's résumé at such a young age is already impressive. He helped Spain's under-23 side win the 2024 Summer Olympics. He now has 20 matches for Spain's senior side.

At the club level, Cubarsí has helped Barcelona win back-to-back La Liga titles while establishing himself as one of the most promising defenders in the sport. As a graduate of Barça's famed La Masia academy, he has already clocked 128 senior matches across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Cubarsí joins an illustrious list of players who have won the award, which was first awarded to Brazilian legend Pelé at the 1958 tournament. Other recipients include Argentina's Enzo Fernández (2022), France's Kylian Mbappé (2018), and USA's Landon Donovan (2002). 

World Cup Young Player Award

World CupFIFA Young PlayerCountryAgePosition
1958 Sweden PeléBrazil17FW
1962 Chile Flórián AlbertHungary20FW
1966 England Franz BeckenbauerWest Germany20DF
1970 Mexico Teófilo CubillasItaly21MF
1974 West Germany Władysław ŻmudaPoland20DF
1978 Argentina Antonio CabriniItaly20DF
1982 Spain Manuel AmorosFrance21DF
1986 Mexico Enzo ScifoBelgium20MF
1990 Italy Robert ProsinečkiYugoslavia21MF
1994 USA Marc OvermarsNetherlands20FW
1998 France Michael OwenEngland18FW
2002 South Korea/Japan Landon DonovanUSA20FW
2006 Germany Lukas PodolskiGermany21FW
2010 South Africa Thomas MüllerGermany20FW
2014 Brazil Paul PogbaFrance21MF
2018 Russia Kylian MbappéFrance19FW
2022 Qatar Enzo FernándezArgentina21MF
2026 USA/Canada/MexicoPau CubarsíSpain 19 DF
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes