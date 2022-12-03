FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: How does Argentina stack up with the Netherlands? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Argentina defeated Australia in an intense 2-1 battle to wrap up the first day of Round of 16 matches. Argentina will now move on to face the Netherlands on Friday, the first day of quarterfinal matches.

How does Argentina stack up against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? The "World Cup Now" crew debated.

Argentina vs. Australia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina and Australia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Australia had late chances but couldn’t score and Argentina would go on to win by the 2-1 final.

Jimmy Conrad: We are kind of getting ahead of ourselves but given what we have seen from Argentina, I like the Netherlands. Of course, the X-factor is going to be Lionel Messi. Argentina creates a bunch of chances, but they also missed a ton of them. They can't have that happen as they continue to move through this tournament. It is going to be the finest of margins to continue to push through. They know this. They won the Copa America last summer. They beat Brazil in the final, and it was a very tight game.

DaMarcus Beasley: This game was a little bit harder than Argentina wanted it to be. When you look at the job Louis van Gaal did on the coaching side today and trying to figure out how to stop Messi, everyone knows that part, but how to make sure the Netherlands can still play its game and being dominant at the same time playing attacking football. I'm sure they are already trying to figure out how they want to stop Messi and Argentina, and pick out one or two things they can stop, so they can have a good result.

Sacha Kljestan: Oh, it is going to be a very tough test. I don't think anyone is expecting Argentina to have an easy game against the Netherlands. We saw Argentina be a little susceptible in the back with some chance that definitely could have gone in for Australia. I think Lisandro Martinez made the biggest play of the game. He should probably start for this team. He helped them defensively when he comes in and Martinez comes up with a big save, but yeah they are going to have their hands full against the Dutch team. The Netherlands looked very good today.

Cobi Jones: I think it is the Netherlands. Like you said, Messi is an X-factor. You can't quantify what he brings to a side, but the big concern after having done the Argentina-Saudi Arabia game and seeing them off this game – they look good at times, but defensively they look susceptible. Even when they go to five players in the back, there are always gaps that get pulled out of shape, and you can break them down. Today, for example, you see a Socceroo team that broke them down a number of times, and you look at the Netherlands, they are much more precise and clinical. They are going to punish Argentina if they give them any inch, and the Netherlands will get a goal.

Maurice Edu: [I pick] Argentina. I picked Argentina to win the whole thing, and I am rocking with them. I think Lionel Scaloni was a little premature in his subs for this game. He thought the game was over at 2-0 and I think tactically he made some changes he wouldn't do against the Netherlands so that is part of it. We keep saying Messi is the X-factor, but no, I think he is the difference-maker. What you get from him is consistent. The expectation in my mind is he is going to be the difference-maker. In the game against the Netherlands, I think Julián Álvarez is probably playing a little bit longer than he did in this match. I don't think we will see as many changes as quickly, but I agree with you. Squandered chances. Lautaro Martínez missed too many. This game should have been put to bed at 3-0 or 4-0.

