World Cup Halftime Show Setlist: What Songs Did BTS, Shakira, Justin Bieber Perform?

Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna, Shakira and Burna Boy turned Spain vs. Argentina into a halftime for the ages featuring a plethora of special guests at the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The performance, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, featured a cameo from Brazil icons Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho before conductor Gustavo Dudamel led musicians from the New York Philharmonic and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela. They also did Norway's Viking Row as part of the performance.

Jason Sudeikis, as the character Ted Lasso, was joined by Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard to introduce Bieber.

The halftime show also included the PS22 Chorus performing alongside Coldplay, and appearances by the Ghetto Kids and Emmanuel Kelly. Muppet characters, including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, also joined the artists during the performance alongside Coldplay.

FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Set List

"Music" by Madonna

"Seven Nation Army" by The Muppets Featuring Gustavo Dudamel

"Dynamite' by BTS

"Everything Hallelujah" by Justin Bieber

"Dai Dai" by Shakira and Burna Boy

"Believe in Love" (New Song) by Coldplay