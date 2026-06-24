World Cup Group F Scenarios, Standings: What Netherlands, Japan, Sweden Need To Advance

Group F heads into its final matchday with three teams still very much in contention and hoping to move on to the Round of 32. The Netherlands and Japan are level at the top of the table, with Sweden just one point behind heading into tonight's simultaneous 7 p.m. ET kickoffs. Japan vs. Sweden is live on FOX and Tunisia vs. Netherlands will be on FS1. Tunisia has been eliminated but will be looking to finish on a positive note.

Here is what every team in Group F needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports .

Current Group F Standings

Group F Scenarios

Netherlands will win the group with a win AND with a Japan loss/draw.

Netherlands will advance with a win/draw.

Japan wins the group with a win AND a Netherlands loss/draw OR a draw and a Netherlands loss.

Japan advances with a win/draw.

Sweden wins the group with a win AND a Netherlands loss/draw

Sweden advances with a win.

Tunisia has been eliminated.

Netherlands

The Netherlands automatically advance with a win, and can also automatically advance with a draw if Sweden wins its match. Even a loss keeps the Dutch through as long as Japan wins. The Netherlands has multiple paths to the Round of 32 and would need a very specific set of results to be eliminated. If the Netherlands and Japan both win or both draw, the top spot of Group F will be decided by tiebreakers (goal difference, which is currently tied, then goals scored).

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Japan

Japan can clinch a spot in the knockout stage with a win or draw. Because both Japan and Germany come into their final group stage match tied on points and goal difference, if both nations win or draw on Thursday, the winner of Group F will be based off goal difference. If they each have the same goal difference, it will go to the goals scored tiebreaker.

Sweden

A victory over Japan would put Sweden through regardless of the Netherlands' result, and could even earn them first place in the group if Tunisia manages a win or draw against the Netherlands. A draw or loss puts Sweden at the mercy of advancing to the knockouts based on how other third-place teams finish.

Tunisia

Tunisia is headed home following this one, as they were already mathematically eliminated after losses to Sweden and Japan.

How To Watch Group F Matches

Both Group F matches kick off simultaneously at 7 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One .