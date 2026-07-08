Friends And Familar World Cup Foes: What To Know About France vs. Morocco

The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals get underway on Thursday with an enticing matchup between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium.

The game pits two teams who played each other in the semifinals four years ago in Qatar, with France winning 2-0 in a hard-fought contest. Can Morocco avenge its defeat and advance to its second consecutive World Cup semifinal, or will France continue its stellar run at the tournament?

Here is everything you need to know for Thursday’s World Cup quarterfinal:

France vs. Morocco

When: Thursday, July 9, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Boston Stadium

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

France and Morocco meet on Thursday to claim the first semifinal spot at the World Cup. France is heavily favored in this game, but Morocco has the talent to pull off a historic upset if it plays to the best of its ability and gets a lot of luck.

Morocco has been one of the world's most improved teams over the past decade and is now a powerful team inside the top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings. The team is largely built on a base of players who were born in Europe to parents of Moroccan descent. Only seven of the 26 players on the team were born in Morocco.

Kylian Mbappe embraces Achraf Hakimi after France won the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Four players in Morocco’s starting lineup were born and raised in France, including its two starting central midfielders in Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi, along with its top central defense pairing of Issa Diop and Redouane Halhal. For Bouaddi and Diop, both players had an extensive history of playing for French youth national teams before switching to Morocco. But for all four, this will be an emotional moment playing against their home country.

Morocco has a lot of weapons that will be a problem for France. Specifically, the right side of the field is elite. Real Madrid winger Brahim Díaz has been having a great tournament and has four assists in this tournament, including two against Canada in the round of 16. Behind him is Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, who is widely considered to be the best right back in the world. Combined with Bouaddi, who is one of the tournament’s top young players at 18 years old, Morocco has impressive talent.

(Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The problem for Morocco is that starting forward Ismael Saibari was subbed out of the win over Canada in the opening half due to a hamstring injury. Saibari scored three goals in the group stages and, during the tournament, completed a lucrative transfer from PSV Eindhoven to Bayern Munich. He is unlikely to play against France, which is a significant blow to the Atlas Lions, who need all hands on deck against France.

France is the heavy favorite in this game and is the pick of most experts to win the tournament. Head coach Didier Deschamps has world-class talent at every position, but especially in the attack. Kylian Mbappé is a Golden Boot contender with seven goals in this tournament. Michael Olise has arguably been the best playmaker at the World Cup. Finally, reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé entered this tournament having never scored a goal at the World Cup. Now he has four goals, along with two assists, to open a second point of attack with Mbappé.

Players to Watch

The Real Madrid forward is one of the top goalscorers in the world and is one of the best players in the history of the World Cup. At just 27 years old, Mbappé has scored 19 career World Cup goals, including seven at this tournament. He is now in pursuit of his second title and is on top of his game.

The vice-captain of Paris St. Germain, Hakimi is one of the best right backs in the world. Over the last two seasons, he has helped the club to back-to-back Champions League titles. With the Atlas Lions, the Spanish-born and raised Hakimi is now the team’s captain and has been critical to the team’s rise as one of the best national teams in the world. He has been the best fullback at this World Cup in terms of creating offensive chances and Canada struggled to contain him in the round of 16.

Both Hakimi and Mbappé are close friends from their time as teammates at Paris St. Germain from 2021-2024. When France defeated Morocco in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup, the two exchanged jerseys. This game will be yet another significant chapter in their history together.