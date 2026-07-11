Haaland vs. Kane: What To Know About Norway-England In World Cup Quarterfinal

The quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup wrap up on Saturday with two very enticing matchups. Norway and England begin the day at Miami Stadium while Argentina and Switzerland conclude the day at Kansas City Stadium. These teams will all look to join France and Spain in the semifinals.

But we're here to break down the first match of the day. Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's first quarterfinal match at the World Cup.

Norway vs. England: Brief History

While England and Norway have faced off 12 times in their histories, this is the first time at the World Cup itself. One particularly memorable matchup from almost 50 years ago still stands out.

(Photo by Monte Fresco/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Back in 1981 in a World Cup qualifier, Norway pulled off an unthinkable upset, beating England, 2-1. The BBC described the game's result as "a seismic shock, regarded as a national embarrassment for England."

But there's more. The monumental Norway victory was further etched in history thanks to radio announcer Bjørge Lillelien calling out British prime ministers, particularly the one in office at the time, Margaret Thatcher.

More from the BBC:

"A slightly edited version of his wonderfully excitable commentary is: 'Lord Nelson. Lord Beaverbrook. Sir Winston Churchill. Sir Anthony Eden. Clement Atlee. Henry Cooper. Lady Diana. We have beaten all of them.'

And then came Lillelien's most famous words.

‘Maggie Thatcher. Can you hear me? We have a message for you. We have knocked your boys out of the World Cup. Maggie Thatcher. As they say in your language, in the boxing bars around Madison Square Garden New York, your boys took a hell of a beating.’

He then repeated for good measure: 'Your boys took a hell of a beating.'"

While England did, in fact, make that upcoming World Cup, Lillelien's sentiment lingered and became an eternal part of soccer lore.

Norway vs. England: 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal

When Norway and England meet in South Florida on Saturday, the top storyline of the game is obvious. England is led by Harry Kane and Norway is led by Erling Haaland, and there is a good case to be made that both players are the top center forwards of their generation.

Playing in its first major tournament since Euro 2000, Norway has more than lived up to its expectations as a "dark-horse" contender. The club has completely relied on star forward Erling Haaland, and that might be enough to go even further.

Haaland has played four games at this World Cup and has scored seven goals. What should be particularly worrisome for England is that he is getting better as the tournament moves on. Against Brazil, Haaland was contained for the first 79 minutes but then came to life with a stunning display in the later part of the game. With the game scoreless, the Manchester City forward rose into the air to head in the go-ahead goal. Then in the 90th minute, he unleashed a blast from distance which sealed what would become a 2-1 win over the five-time champions.

Norway’s formula is well known. Its competent central midfielders — Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg — manage possession and try to play the ball wide to wingers. Antonio Nusa has been the main option on the left, but he struggled against Brazil and was replaced at halftime by Andreas Schjelderup, who had two assists. The wingers then look to get the ball centrally into Haaland from out wide, and he is there either with a header or in making a late run into the box.

The toughest decision Norway’s head coach Ståle Solbakken must make with regard to his starting lineup is whether Schjelderup should start after his big performance off the bench. There are also concerns with right Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, who missed the Brazil match due to fatigue. Meanwhile, a minor sickness bug has hit the Norwegian team this week but appears to be under control now.

The other concern for Solbakken is the team’s defense, which must now attempt to contain Kane despite having yet to keep a clean sheet at this World Cup.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has several significant questions of his own, starting with his central defenders. Jarell Quansah is suspended after his red card against Mexico and will not be there to help deal with Haaland. Marc Guéhi, meanwhile, is dealing with a hamstring injury, and, as a club teammate of Haaland, he might have the most knowledge about the star forward.

Another issue for Tuchel is the taxing nature of the team’s 3-2 win in Mexico where it was forced to defend most of the second half with 10 men. Combined with the recovering coming off the altitude and the intensity of that game, fatigue might be an issue in the Florida heat on Saturday. (Temperatures are expected in the 80s with very high humidity.)

But the Three Lions have plenty of positives coming into this game. Jude Bellingham had his best game of the tournament in the 3-2 thrilling win over Mexico in the round of 16. If he plays at that level again, Norway might not have an answer. Meanwhile, Declan Rice will be tasked with winning battles against Ødegaard, his Arsenal teammate. Rice is poised to be the toughest midfield battle Ødegaard has faced thus far in the tournament.

Then, of course, there is Kane, who has six goals in this tournament. He could also be very important to England when he drops back into the midfield to create plays and gets the ball to the wingers.

England should be the favorite in the game simply on depth. But Norway’s top line talent can win games on its own, so this could be a close one.

Players To Watch

The Norwegian forward plays his trade in England and is taking full advantage of the spotlight in his first ever major international tournament. He has seven goals and has been impossible for every team, so far, to stop. With England facing suspensions and injuries to its backline, Haaland might have an opening to carry Norway into the semifinal.

England’s central forward has been dominant as well, and he can carry the Three Lions to victories it does not deserve, such as the 2-1 win over DR Congo in the round of 32. But what makes Kane a tough forward to stop is that he can be everywhere. He can drop into the midfield to create, or he can shift out wide and find wingers who cut centrally or midfielders who run into the box. Norway’s defense hasn’t kept a clean sheet at this World Cup – and stopping Kane will be its toughest assignment to date.