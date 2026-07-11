Lionel Messi's Biggest Test Yet? What To Know About Argentina vs. Switzerland

The quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup wrap up on Saturday with Argentina and Switzerland going head-to-head at Kansas City Stadium for a place in the semifinals. The winner of this match will play the winner of England vs. Norway, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know about Argentina vs. Switzerland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals:

Argentina vs. Switzerland

When: Saturday, July 11, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City Stadium

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Defending champion Argentina has not had an easy time this tournament and will now be facing its toughest opponent on Saturday when it meets Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinal at Kansas City Stadium.

Lionel Scaloni’s team needed extra time to defeat Cape Verde in the round of 32 and then trailed Egypt 2-0 in the 79th minute of the round of 16 before mounting a stunning late comeback in a 3-2 victory. Argentina’s defense has been vulnerable in recent games, but the team’s offense has been able to score in all but one game (when it scored two).

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Perhaps the top story of this entire World Cup is what Lionel Messi has been able to do at age 39. He has eight goals in this tournament to lead the Golden Boot race. He is the tournament’s all-time leading scorer at 21 goals and is the first player to ever score in six consecutive World Cup knockout games.

After Messi scored Argentina's first five goals of this tournament, the team's supporting cast stepped up to contribute six of the team's last nine goals. In the win over Egypt, Cristian Romero began the comeback while Messi equalized and Enzo Fernández hit the winner.

Moving forward, Argentina will need an improved defensive effort while also maintaining a balanced scoring effort around Messi.

That will be hard to come by, as Switzerland has been one of the toughest teams to break down defensively. Head coach Murat Yakin has established Switzerland as a growing European power and one of the world's most improved teams. Against Colombia, Switzerland was perfect defensively as it was always disciplined and committed to its defensive shape.

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At the heart of Switzerland’s defensive formation is captain and central midfielder Granit Xhaka, who has turned back the clock with performances that were reminiscent of his Arsenal days. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji has been one of the best central defenders of this tournament.

The biggest concern for Switzerland is that on Friday, Yakin revealed that dynamic attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi would not be able to play against Argentina. Manzambi, 20, was one of the tournament’s most impressive breakout players and has reportedly inked a transfer to Newcastle United as a result. Manzambi injured himself in training just before the Colombia game.

His absence severely impacts Switzerland’s ability to counterattack against Argentina’s transition defense, which has been its biggest weakness at this World Cup.

Argentina is the favorite in this game, but La Albiceleste could be in trouble if it falls behind, as mounting a comeback against Switzerland will be far more difficult than against any of the teams it has faced so far.

Players To Watch

Lionel Messi Winger Argentina

Perhaps the greatest player the game has ever seen puts it all on the line each time he suits up for Argentina, as it could be his final World Cup game if the team is unsuccessful. After winning the tournament in 2022, Messi is perhaps even more dominant in 2026 at the age of 39. This will be an interesting game to watch as the Swiss defense is the toughest he has faced at this tournament. But if anyone can find tight spaces to operate, it will be Messi.

The Inter Milan and former Manchester City veteran has arguably been the best central defender in this tournament. He is excellent with the ball, and defensively, he is good in one-on-one situations while being able to handle the physical side of the game. Stopping Argentina is one of the hardest assignments for a defender, but Akanji enters this game in great form.