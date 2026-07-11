Norway vs. England World Cup Quarterfinals Weather Update, Forecast

The stars aren't the only thing to keep an eye on in the highly anticipated clash between Norway and England in Miami for the World Cup's quarterfinals match. The weather report isn't far behind.

And as both teams prepare to square off on Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET for a chance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, the heat and humidity will play a factor.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and the rest of the Three Lions' squad are looking for its first semifinals appearance since 2018 but must get past Erling Haaland and Norway, who have never made a semis appearance at a men's World Cup.

Both Kane and Haaland are in the mix for the Golden Boot award for the tournament's top goalscorer, alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé.

What Is The Weather Forecast For Norway vs. England?

According to FOX Weather, the forecast for the game in Miami is in the 90s and partly cloudy. The ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) is medium. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, July 11. The heat index is currently valued at an expected 108 degrees.

High heat and humidity was one of the reasons why hydration breaks were introduced at the World Cup. Hydration breaks are mandatory three-minute stoppages at the midpoint of each half, allowing the current lineup to regroup on the sideline for water.

What Are The Weather Delay Protocols At The World Cup?

At the World Cup, thunderstorms have been the main factor in weather delay protocols. Play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an ​eight-mile radius ​of a ⁠stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without ​a further occurrence.

Like in other sports, a countdown starts after lightning, and there would need to be no other lightning in the area after those conditions before the match can safely be back on. Any new lightning detection ​resets ⁠the countdown, meaning delays can stretch for several hours if thunderstorms persist.

FIFA has no fixed ⁠time ​limit after which a ​match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a ​case-by-case basis.

Has There Been A Weather Delay At the World Cup?

The Mexico vs. England round of 16 game in Mexico City on July 5 was delayed one hour due to weather. England went on to defeat Mexico 3-2.

The Mexico vs. Ecuador round of 32 game in Mexico City on June 30 was delayed for one hour due to weather. Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 once the action got underway.

The France vs. Iraq group stage game in Philadelphia on June 23 was suspended mid-match for two hours due to weather. France was leading Iraq 1-0 when the suspension occurred, with Les Bleus winning 3-0 once play resumed.