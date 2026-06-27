African Countries Are Making World Cup History. Is A Winner Closer Than Ever?
There are a record-breaking 10 African countries participating at this World Cup, and seven of those 10 have already clinched a spot in the knockout stage. Two more have opportunities to seal their places later today — a remarkable achievement for a continent that had only five teams at the 2022 World Cup.
African Countries That Have Qualified For The Round Of 32:
Morocco
Egypt
South Africa
Ivory Coast
Cape Verde
Senegal
Ghana
African Countries That Remain In Contention For The Round Of 32:
DR Congo
Algeria
African Countries That Did Not Advance To The Round Of 32:
Tunisia
Prior to the start of the 2026 World Cup, only six African countries had ever qualified for the knockout stage in World Cup history, with 11 total African teams reaching that point.
Morocco: 1986, 2022 (semifinals)
Nigeria: 1994, 1998, 2014
Senegal: 2002 (quarterfinals), 2022
Cameroon: 1990 (quarterfinals)
Ghana: 2006, 2010 (quarterfinals)
Algeria: 2014
That makes this campaign even more incredible. More African countries could qualify for the knockout stage of this tournament than had ever done so across the entire history of the World Cup.
It shows the growth and development of African football and how African players are increasingly able to compete at the highest level against the best teams in the world. In this campaign, African teams have taken points off Brazil, England, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay and Belgium — all squads with history and pedigree that have struggled to cope with the quality of African teams.
It also shows the trajectory of where Africa can go in the future. South Africa hosted the event in 2010. Morocco will join European neighbors Spain and Portugal in 2030 in co-hosting duties, and the investment and development within African football federations is continuing to grow.
We have seen African teams make runs to the quarterfinals. We saw the deepest African run ever at the last World Cup, with Morocco reaching the semifinals. So, how long will it be until we see an African team lift the World Cup trophy?
FOX Sports analyst Peter Crouch believes that moment may be coming sooner than many think, saying, "It’s a matter of time before an African team wins a World Cup."
And his observation has real validity when you look at the progression of African football. African teams are going further in the World Cup, competing with the best teams in the world, and now breaking records for knockout-stage qualification. That time might be coming sooner rather than later.
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