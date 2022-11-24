FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Wales vs. Iran 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wales burst onto the World Cup radar after playing to an opening draw against the United States. The team will play its second Group B match against Iran on Friday.

Wales is in the World Cup for the second time, with its debut coming in 1958. Along with Gareth Bale, the Welsh roster features Aaron Ramsey — a midfielder for French Ligue team Nice and a former player for Tottenham.

On the flip side is Iran, who has never advanced past the group stage in its five previous appearances in the World Cup. This is the team's third straight appearance in the World Cup. Iran's first match in the tournament did not go well, as they lost big to England, 6-2.

Here's how to bet the Wales-Iran match, from the moneyline, draw and Over/Under total odds.

USMNT's draw with Wales, Giovanni Reyna's comeback, and more with Doug McIntyre Doug McIntyre joined Jenny Taft and Alexi Lalas on today's pre-game show to discuss the USMNT's disappointing draw with Wales.

Wales vs. Iran (5 a.m. ET Friday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Wales: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Iran: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Draw: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more