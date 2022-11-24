FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Wales vs. Iran
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Wales vs. Iran

Wales burst onto the World Cup radar after playing to an opening draw against the United States. The team will play its second Group B match against Iran on Friday. 

Wales is in the World Cup for the second time, with its debut coming in 1958. Along with Gareth Bale, the Welsh roster features Aaron Ramsey — a midfielder for French Ligue team Nice and a former player for Tottenham.

On the flip side is Iran, who has never advanced past the group stage in its five previous appearances in the World Cup. This is the team's third straight appearance in the World Cup. Iran's first match in the tournament did not go well, as they lost big to England, 6-2.

Here's how to bet the Wales-Iran match, from the moneyline, draw and Over/Under total odds. 

Wales vs. Iran (5 a.m. ET Friday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Wales: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Iran: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Draw: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

