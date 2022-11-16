World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Senegal vs. Netherlands

FIFA World Cup 2022
2 hours ago

Group A's second game in Qatar features a matchup between Senegal and the Netherlands

Senegal is 3-2-3 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's third tournament appearance and second in a row.

They were dealt a huge blow with the injury of Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané, who finished second this year in the Ballon d’Or voting — an annual award given to the world's best player. He was still named to the squad despite the recent injury. 

Senegal currently has +8000 odds at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, tied for the 14th best out of qualifying teams.

Netherlands is 27-11-12 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's eleventh tournament appearance, with three runner-up finishes — most recently in 2010 (lost to Spain). 

Memphis Depay has scored two goals in the World Cup, and FOX Bet has him at +2500 to win the Golden Boot. Netherlands' odds to win it all are +1200, the ninth-best odds out of qualifying teams.

Here's how to bet the Senegal-Netherlands match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

Senegal vs. Netherlands (11 a.m. ET Monday, November 21, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Netherlands: -189 (bet $10 to win $15.33 total)
Senegal: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Draw: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Over/Under Total goals – 2.5
Over: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Under: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

I listed Senegal as one of my tournament sleepers this summer, but that’s over now that their best player, Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane, will not play in the World Cup. 

The Netherlands finished third in the 2014 World Cup but missed 2018. They have the most talent in Group A, led by scorers Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong, so there’s a chance they roll here. 

There aren’t many European teams hotter coming into the World Cup, as the Netherlands are unbeaten in all eight matches in 2022, including wins over Denmark, Belgium twice, Wales twice, and Poland

I like the Netherlands to cruise, so grab them to win. And if you are feeling frisky, sprinkle a little on De Jong to score. +525 is juicy.

PICK: Netherlands -189 ML at FOX Bet
PICK: Luuk De Jong To Score +525 

