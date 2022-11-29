FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico



Saudi Arabia and Mexico remain in contention for the knockout stage as the countries meet in a Group C matchup Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia is tied with Argentina for second place in the group with three points and will advance with a win. Mexico, with a loss and a draw so far, still has a chance of advancing.

Saudi Arabia has made it past the group stage once, losing in the Round of 16 in 1994. This is its second consecutive appearance in a World Cup, having made it in 2018. 

Mexico has advanced past the group stage into the Round of 16 in its previous eight World Cup appearances dating back to 1986. However, Mexico has only made the quarterfinals twice, losing there in 1970 and 1986. El Tri will rely on Napoli forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano against Saudi Arabia. 

Mexico comes into this match as the favorite and advances with a win and an Argentina win over Poland.

Here's how to bet the Saudi Arabia-Mexico match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds. 

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2 p.m. ET Wednesday, FS1)

Saudi Arabia: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Mexico: -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)
Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

