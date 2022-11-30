FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Belgium
22 mins ago

It's a win-and-advance scenario when Croatia plays Belgium in a Group F match Thursday.

Croatia, the runner-up at the 2018 World Cup, advances with a draw.

Belgium can advance with a draw if Canada beats Morocco and it wins a second-place tiebreaker.

Belgium finished in third place in 2018, its highest finish in the World Cup ever. It has made the semifinals twice, doing so in 1986 on top of 2018. 

The Belgian roster features Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku – who scored four goals in the 2018 World Cup – missed the Canada match with a thigh injury and entered the Morocco match in the second half. 

Croatia features many players to complement captain Luka Modrić, such as Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozović and Tottenham’s Ivan Perišić.

Here's how to bet the Croatia-Belgium match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet). 

Croatia vs. Belgium (10 a.m. ET Thursday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Croatia: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Belgium: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Belgium must win to ensure progression to the knockout stage. Conversely, Croatia only needs a draw. That means the Red Devils will have to take some risks defensively, ones the Croats should be able to exploit. 

PICK: Croatia (+150 at FOX Bet) to win 

