World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick

Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar.

On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia.

Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest finish. Belgium also made the semifinals in 1986.

The Belgian roster features Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku – who scored four goals in the 2018 World Cup – missed the Canada match with a thigh injury and his status is unknown for Sunday's contest.

Morocco has only advanced past the group stage once, making the Round of 16 in 1986 but losing to Germany.

Morocco’s roster is full of players playing in Europe’s top leagues, such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, and Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri. Hakimi is listed as doubtful for the match because of a thigh strain.

Here's how to bet the Belgium-Morocco match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

Belgium vs. Morocco (8 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Belgium: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Morocco: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

Belgium showed plenty of weaknesses in their opening match, a 1-0 win against Canada that they didn’t deserve. They’ll be tired. Meantime, Morocco takes a ton of confidence from their scoreless draw with Croatia, who they outshot 8-5. They’ll have their fans behind them in droves, too.

PICK: Draw (+210 at FOX Bet)

