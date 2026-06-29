Will Neymar Play vs. Japan? What We Know About Brazil Star's World Cup Status

Brazill will play its first knockout stage game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Japan on Thursday at Houston Stadium. Neymar made a brief appearance in Brazil's group stage finale against Scotland, but will he be called upon again?

Here's everything we know about Neymar's status for Brazil vs. Japan:

Will Neymar Play vs. Japan?

Neymar is available on the bench for Brazil's round of 32 matchup with Japan. Neymar has yet to start a match at the 2026 World Cup, making his lone appearance off the bench vs. Scotland and playing 14 minutes.

Is Neymar Healthy?

Neymar missed Brazil's first two matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a calf injury he sustained on May 17 while playing for his club in Brazil, Santos. The initial timeline for Neymar's absence was two to three weeks; he returned on June 24.

What's At Stake For Brazil?

Brazil will be playing for a spot in the round of 16. Brazil has qualified for the round of 16 in every edition of the tournament since 1966, and has not missed the round of 16 in the mordern group-stage era, which started in 1986.

If Brazil beats Japan, it will play the winner of Ivory Coast vs. Norway in the round of 16.