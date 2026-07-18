Why Spain's Technical Ability Can Overcome Argentina's Warrior Mentality

As the world focuses on Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal in the World Cup final, expect a match defined by contrasting mentalities and tactics between the two sides.

The battle for possession will likely dictate the outcome of the final and FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas doubts Argentina can disrupt Spain's rhythm and possession-heavy style of play.

"I don't think Spain is going to get caught up in the knife fight that is Argentina and what Argentina wants to do," Lalas said. "Playing against Spain, how are you going to get the ball? They will not let you get the ball."

While individual accolades like the Golden Boot or Golden Ball are on the line, Lalas believes Messi is not worried about his place in the standings.

"I don't think Messi is sitting in the hotel a couple miles away here, I don't think he gives a ‘you know what’ when it comes to the Golden Boot relative to winning a World Cup," Lalas said.

"Winning a World Cup, and when it comes to someone like Messi, going back to back and winning a World Cup, that carries so much more weight, I think, than the actual goal scoring."

When asked for a prediction on who lifts the trophy, Lalas, Peter and Kaspar Schmeichel all aligned, selecting Spain to lift the World Cup trophy.