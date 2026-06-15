Why Curaçao's Lone Goal vs. Germany Made World Cup Expansion Worth It

The final result of Curaçao's World Cup debut match wasn't pretty, losing 7-1 to Germany on Sunday. However, that one goal was enough to spark joy for the smallest nation in the tournament — and show that FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams was worth it.

Following Curaçao's loss on Sunday, FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas argued that the goal Livano Comenencia scored to tie the match against Spain validated World Cup expansion.

"Germany beating Curacao, it should surprise nobody. We came on air and we talked about if there was anybody in the studio who would pick Curaçao with their own money — and nobody would," Lalas said on his "State of the Union" podcast. "But some of the grouchiness, cynicism and criticism that preceded this tournament was because it was being expanded, that there were going to be lopsided games — we’ve had lopsided games in the past, but that there were going to be more lopsided games and the competitive side was going to be affected.

"I understand what people are saying, but at this moment, you gave a piece of history to the Curaçao players, team and country that will last forever.

"It’s almost as if everything that you wanted from this game came out. You got a lot of goals, and in my expert opinion, goals are good and we want goals. We got some really nice goals. But you also got the goal that will forever be remembered for its historic sense. Why do you want to be an ass and deny somebody that ability?"

While there's no way to know for certain if Curaçao would've qualified if the World Cup remained at 32 teams, the expansion to 48 teams certainly made its path to the tournament much easier. With Canada, Mexico and the United States automatically qualifying for the World Cup as host nations, Curaçao would've battled to be CONCACAF's representative for the playoffs in the old format. But with expansion, CONCACAF was granted six automatic qualifiers in the 2026 World Cup, including the three host nations.

So, expansion was certainly a good thing for Curaçao, which has the smallest population of any nation participating in the World Cup. The country has a population of 158,000, and its land mass is seven times smaller than the state of Rhode Island.

With nations that small getting an opportunity to participate in the World Cup, Lalas admitted he couldn't help but feel happy for the people of Curaçao.

Curaçao fans enjoying the World Cup atmosphere. (Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"Maybe I’ve softened in my older age. Maybe I’ve become more romantic about the notion of what it means to play in a World Cup," Lalas said. "It doesn’t mean I’m any less competitive. It doesn’t mean that I want everyone to have trophies and participation trophies by any stretch of the imagination.

"But I do want people to experience what it is like to play in a World Cup. I’ve told you time and time again what a national anthem means and what it represents. Not just for the players who are out there on the field, not just for the coaches, but for everybody coming together. We’ve already seen many, many instances in just the last few days of a unity and a uniting of people and people using this World Cup to celebrate."

Lalas admitted that there still might be some flaws with the 48-team format. However, to his point, there were still plenty of blowouts in the group stage of other World Cups. In fact, Germany memorably defeated Brazil by the same 7-1 margin in the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup.

"If you want to look for something to complain about, you can," Lalas said. "But complaining about Curaçao making the World Cup, given how small a country that is, and in that moment, seeing the Curaçao fans in the stadium screaming, yelling, crying and being so appreciative and excited to celebrate their team, even in an asskicking, it’s OK [for] that one moment. I’m so glad that those fans had that one moment."