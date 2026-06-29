Who Is Paraguay's Next World Cup Opponent? Paraguay's Path To The Final

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup match to go to extra time and penalty kicks absolutely delivered, with Paraguay coming out on top with an upset win over Germany.

Paraguay's victory marked one of the biggest upsets in the history of the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup. Paraguay was ranked 41st in the most recent FIFA rankings, taking down 10th-ranked Germany.

This also marks the first time that Paraguay will play in the round of 16 at the World Cup since 2010. It made it to the quarterfinals that year, but missed each of the last three tournaments.

Now, what's next for Paraguay at the World Cup? Here is who the team will play in the round of 16 and their potential path to making the World Cup final.

Germany vs Paraguay Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

Who Will Paraguay Play In The Round Of 16?

After beating Germany in the round of 32 on Monday, Paraguay will face the winner of France-Sweden — a match set for Saturday in Philadelphia. The round of 16 match between Paraguay and either France or Sweden will be Saturday, July 4 at 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium (watch on FOX and stream on FOX One).

Who Could Paraguay Face In The Quarterfinals?

If Paraguay defeats either France or Sweden in the round of 16, it has three potential opponents in the quarterfinals. Canada, the Netherlands and Morocco are Paraguay's potential quarterfinals opponents.

Canada beat South Africa on Sunday to advance to the round of 16, while the Netherlands and Morocco play Monday in Monterrey at 9 p.m. ET (FOX and FOX One).

If Paraguay reaches the quarterfinals, it'll play at Boston Stadium (where it won Monday's match) on Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Paraguay Face In The Semifinals?

There are eight possibilities for Paraguay in the semifinals: Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium and Senegal.

If Paraguay reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.