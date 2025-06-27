United States Who is Alex Freeman? U.S. defender on the World Cup, his dad and fútbol over football Published Jun. 27, 2025 2:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Freeman has been asked about Antonio Freeman lately – including what's the favorite highlight of his dad from the NFL days.

The younger Freeman readily answers, saying it's his dad's famous game-winning catch in overtime on Monday Night Football from 2000 that even got play-by-play announcer Al Michaels to exclaim "He did what?!" in disbelief.

"Very, very important for Packers fans," Freeman said.

But Alex is also making his own impression – it's just on a different type of field.

At age 20, Freeman is the youngest player on the U.S. men's national team roster at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He's already started all three games for the U.S. at right-back, helping the team reach the tournament's quarterfinals. And he was named this week as

This USMNT squad is missing several key stars at the Gold Cup for various reasons. Rest from long seasons. Injuries. Playing in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. But that's given rising talents like Freeman the chance to make a big impression on U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino.

So, who is Alex Freeman? Here's what he had to say about his burgeoning soccer career, his dream about reaching the World Cup – and yes, his Super Bowl-winning dad.

What was it like to get your first USMNT call-up, and to have it be for something as important as the Gold Cup?

Alex Freeman: It means a lot. I feel like this is something that is very important to the U.S., to the team, and to myself. It’s an honor to get called up and represent the country at this high-level tournament. It’s just something that pushes all of us each day in training and especially in the games, to be able to win and try to get a trophy out of this.

Were you expecting to be on this roster or were you surprised?

Freeman: I would say I was surprised. I was just grateful to be on the [60-man] preliminary roster. Knowing that I was chosen for that final roster was a very big surprise for me and something that I’m forever grateful for.

Alex Freeman has made a big impression on U.S men's team coach Mauricio Pochettino at this Gold Cup. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

What has the USMNT camp and the tournament experience been like for you so far?

Freeman: It’s been good getting to know all the guys. We have a good group here, but also just being able to build chemistry with these guys in practice and everything like that. It’s something that, you know, going into this camp that I really wanted to do was be able to get to know the guys’ stories, where they come from and all that. And it’s been good so far.

Did you have expectations that you would be starting and playing as much as you have at this point?

Freeman: When I came in, I was just going to work and see what Pochettino wanted and how I could fit his playing style. I didn’t think I was going to play this much, but I just have to show [what I can do] when I’m on the field and just take my chances and show him why I deserve to be out there in the first place.

What’s your favorite highlight from your dad and how many times have you watched it?

Freeman: (laughs) My favorite highlight is probably the Monday Night Football catch when he’s on the ground and [the ball] hits his shoulder and he kind of catches it and gets up and scores the winning touchdown. It was a rivalry game [against the Vikings], so that was something that was very, very important for Green Bay fans.

When I was a kid, I would watch that over and over and over. I’d look up ‘Top 10 catches’ and it would always be there. It was just a big moment for him and something that I admire.

What is your dad’s favorite highlight of your career and how many times has he watched it?

Freeman: It’s probably the one when I had my first start [at Orlando] and scored a goal against Toronto. He has a whole video of himself that he recorded and it’s very popular. I think you could just tell in that moment that he was excited and happy. I saw him after the game and he actually couldn’t believe it. I feel like that will be a moment he will remember forever.

Was it tough to break it to your dad that you were going to play fútbol and not the same football he played?

Freeman: It wasn’t tough to tell him because he just wanted me to do something that I was passionate about and be able to excel at something. When I was younger, I played all the sports and when it came time, I chose [soccer] and I feel like he was supporting me the whole time.

Obviously, it’s weird telling your dad, who played another sport, that you want to play [a different sport]. But I feel like at the end of the day, he accepted it and just supported me.

How close are you guys? Does he come to all of your games?

Freeman: He’s been to all the games at the Gold Cup and I think he’s coming to the game in Dallas, too. He’s just making this his own little vacation. But yeah, he’s very supportive. Even in Orlando, he comes to a lot of the games.

Who else is part of that support system that comes to your games?

Freeman: I have a lot. My mom, my stepdad, and then I have my two little brothers and I feel like they’re really the ones that I play for the most because they’re the ones who look up to me as an example. And I feel like for them, it’s just being able to be that good role model.

[Tyler, 15, and Josh, 13] are both soccer players as well and just want to do what I’m doing. So just to be able to guide them in the right direction or any direction they want to go through.

They must think you playing for the USMNT is pretty cool then?

Freeman: Yeah, yeah. Whenever I go home, I watch them play and they tell all their friends [about my career]. It’s good they’re able to brag about me a little bit (laughs).

Alex Freeman has started all three games for the U.S. men's team at the Gold Cup. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Who is the coolest person you’ve met through your dad?

Freeman: I’ve met a lot of cool people through him. The most notable one I’d say is Scottie Pippen. When I was little, I was a big basketball fan so seeing him was really enjoyable.

When did you realize your dad was a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver?

Freeman: When I was younger you’d hear about it, but you don't really understand it fully. I think I understood it when I was in middle school. Like in sixth grade I actually started doing research on my dad — it’s funny. I realized how inspirational he was not just in Wisconsin, but to football in general. And so I think that was when I really realized how much of an impact he made on the game and in Green Bay.

Are the Packers your favorite team?

Freeman: Yeah, the Packers are my favorite team. But my second favorite team is probably the Steelers because my stepdad is a big Steelers fan.

Who was the first person you called or texted when you found out you made the roster?

Freeman: My mom [Rochelle].

What do you like to do when you’re not playing soccer? Any cool or unique hobbies?

Freeman: I’ve been getting into golf a lot. And I like to read. Right now I’m reading this book called ‘Win The Day’ [by Mark Batterson]. It’s about being your best self.

What’s your pre-game meal?

Freeman: Pasta and chicken. That’s a must.

The U.S. women’s national team loves to get on TikTok during training camp. Is that something this younger USMNT group does too?

Freeman: We don’t really post, but we’re the type to see a trend on TikTok and do it. We’ll make little jokes about it or stuff like that. But the dancing and posting, this isn’t really the group that does that.

What would it mean to you to be on the U.S. World Cup roster next year?

Freeman: It would mean the world to me. That’s what every kid dreams of. And I feel like it’s something that everyone wants to work towards and be able to get there. And so right now, it’s just about putting your head down and putting in that extra work to be able to show the coaches here and to show the world that you’re ready to compete at that level against the best.

