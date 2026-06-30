Who Is Mexico's Next World Cup Opponent?

Co-host Mexico will begin its knockout stage quest at the FIFA World Cup with a round of 32 match against Ecuador.

Mexico finished the group stage with three wins to finish atop Group A. That included the tournament's curtain raiser, where El Tri defeated South Africa 2-0, with Mexico City becoming the only city to be the site of a men's World Cup opening match for the third time.

Mexico then defeated South Korea 1-0 in Guadalajara and wrapped things up with a 3-0 win over Czechia in Mexico City.

Now, what's next for Mexico at the World Cup? Here is who Mexico will play in the round of 32, and its potential path to making the World Cup final.

Who Is Mexico's Round Of 32 Opponent?

Mexico will play Ecuador in the round of 32 on June 30 in Mexico City (9 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One). These two teams have played 25 times before, with Mexico having won 14 times compared to Ecuador's four. The two teams have drawn seven times. This will be the second time the two teams have played at the World Cup, with Mexico beating Ecuador 2-1 in the group stage at the 2002 World Cup hosted by South Korea and Japan.

Who Could Mexico Play In The Round Of 16?

If Mexico defeats Ecuador in the round of 32, it has two potential opponents it could face in the round of 16. England and DR Congo are Mexico's potential opponents for the round of 16.

England takes on DR Congo in its round of 32 matchup on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One. England is currently one of the highest-ranked teams in FIFA's world rankings.

If Mexico reaches the round of 16, it'll play at Mexico City Stadium on Sunday, July 5, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Mexico Face In The Quarterfinals?

If Mexico advances past the round of 16, it has four potential quadrant opponents it could face in the quarterfinals. Brazil, Japan, Ivory Coast and Norway are the potential pool of opponents.

Brazil beat Japan 2-1 in the round of 32 on Monday, while Ivory Coast takes on Norway in its round of 32 matchup on Tuesday 1 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Mexico Face In The Semifinals?

There are eight possible opponents for Mexico in the semifinals, including Argentina. The other seven potential opponents for Mexico in the semifinals are Cabo Verde, Australia, Egypt, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana. Argentina, Cabo Verde, Australia and Egypt make up one quadrant, while Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana are in the adjacent quadrant.

If Mexico reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Will Mexico Play Another Match In Its Home Nation?

Mexico will play at least one more match in its home nation, with the opportunity for a second.

Mexico secured the home advantage of playing its round of 32 match at Mexico City Stadium by winning Group A. If El Tri defeats Ecuador, it will also get to play its round of 16 match at Mexico City Stadium.

However, should Mexico advance further to the quarterfinals and beyond, the rest of its path to the final shifts entirely to the United States.



Mexico WINS Group A | Javier Hernández REACTS to Mexico Advancing to Round of 32 Check out the post-game recap of Mexico's 1-0 win over South Korea.





