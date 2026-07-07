Where To Find Netherland's Stars After Their 2026 World Cup Elimination

The Netherlands’ World Cup journey ended sooner than they hoped, but the Oranje made sure they would not be forgotten. They stormed through Group J, collecting seven points and finishing atop the group before their tournament was cut short.

After beating Tunisia, Sweden played Japan to a draw before following up its impressive group stage performance with an early exit against Morocco. The Netherlands also suffered a tough elimination, falling to Morocco in a penalty shootout.

Following the loss, manager Ronald Koeman decided to resign. The program has yet to announce his replacement, but the early exit came as a shock to many, with expectations that this team had the talent to make a deep run into the quarterfinals or even semifinals.

So what’s next for the star players of the Netherlands after their World Cup run?

Dijk is one of the biggest leaders on the Netherlands roster and put together a relatively quiet World Cup. He recorded just one goal and one assist throughout the tournament, with his biggest impact coming during the group stage against Japan.

After the early exit, Dijk will return to the English Premier League, where he will continue his club career with Liverpool.

Gakpo put together a strong World Cup, showing up as one of the Netherlands’ most dangerous offensive threats throughout the tournament. He scored twice against Sweden on five shots before adding another goal in the team’s elimination match against Morocco.

After the early exit, he will return to the English Premier League alongside Dijk, continuing his club career with Liverpool.

Summerville was a key contributor for the Netherlands throughout the tournament, making his impact felt on offense. He scored against both Japan and Sweden and recorded an assist in the elimination match against Morocco.

Following the tournament, he will return to the EFL Championship with West Ham United after the club was relegated from the Premier League. However, he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with several clubs eyeing the talented midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong didn’t have the impact he would have hoped for during the World Cup, but he remains one of the Netherlands’ most complete players. He was limited for much of the tournament but still recorded a Final Act (FA) in every match, including three against Morocco.

Following the early exit, de Jong will return to Spain’s La Liga, where he will continue his club career with Barcelona.

Dumfries was a key player for the Netherlands throughout the tournament, starting every match and providing an offensive spark. He recorded four shots, including two on goal, against Tunisia while maintaining pressure on the opposing defense.

He will leave Inter Milan after signing a four-year contract with Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga.