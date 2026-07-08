Where To Find Ivory Coast's Stars After The 2026 World Cup

Ivory Coast advanced to the knockout rounds for the first time ever at a Men's FIFA World Cup after finishing second in Group E. Ivory Coast defeated Curaçao and Ecuador to earn six points and clinch that spot in the round of 32.

However, that's where its World Cup journey concluded as Norway prevailed past the Ivory Coast 2-1 on Erling Haaland's late match-winning goal.

Forward Nicolas Pépé and midfielder Franck Kessié were known as the Ivory Coast's anchors heading into the tournament. And each was integral to the Ivory Coast's success at the 2026 World Cup. But new stars introduced themselves, such as Yan Diomandé and Amad Diallo, both of whom could be mainstays in this Ivory Coast squad moving forward.

So what's next for the Ivory Coast's stars after a valiant showing at the 2026 World Cup?

Pépé scored both goals in the Ivory Coast's 2-0 win against Curucao that officially clinched its place in the round of 32. He also provided the service on Amad Diallo's goal in a losing effort against Norway. Pépé peaked during his time with French Ligue 1 side Lille, and during his first few seasons with Arsenal. He's now entering his third season with Spanish La Liga club Villareal CF.

Kessié wore the captain's arm band for the Ivory Coast at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He scored to give Ivory Coast the lead against Germany, before the Germans came back to win the group stage match. His best season came at AC Milan in 2021. After five seasons, and a Serie A league title in 2022, Kessié spent one season with FC Barcelona before heading to the Saudi Pro League, where he's entering his fourth season at Al-Ahli.

Diomandé, 19, broke out at the 2026 World Cup, displaying his class with nifty dribble moves, precisely controlling the ball at breakneck speeds. Diomandé spent last season with German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, where he scored 12 goals and recorded eight assists in 33 matches. He has reportedly signed a five-year deal with French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, and will join the back-to-back Champions League winners ahead of the 2026-27 season. The move affirms the performance he put forth at the 2026 World Cup.

Diallo started two of the Ivory Coast's four matches at the 2026 World Cup, but scored in each of the two he entered as a substitute. He's entering his fourth season with Manchester United in the English Premier League. He started 47 matches with the Old Trafford side over the last two seasons, and should be an anchor of its midfield during the 2026-27 season.