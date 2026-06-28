FIFA Men's World Cup
What Is A Penalty Shootout At The World Cup? Rules Explained, How It Works
FIFA Men's World Cup

What Is A Penalty Shootout At The World Cup? Rules Explained, How It Works

Updated Jun. 28, 2026 4:55 p.m. ET

The ninety minutes of regulation have been played. The thirty minutes of extra time has expired. Both teams are tied. Now what?

The two most exciting words in soccer: penalty shootout.

But what exactly is a penalty shootout, and how does it work? Here is your guide to understanding penalty shootouts at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

How Do Penalty Shootouts Work?

The two competing teams take turns taking penalty kicks from the penalty spot up to five attempts. If one team builds an insurmountable lead, the shootout ends early because the opposing team cannot mathematically catch up.

If the score is still level after both teams have taken five kicks, the shootout moves into sudden death, with attempts continuing one round at a time. If a team scores and the following team misses, the shootout ends and the scoring team wins.

When Do Penalty Shootouts Happen?

Penalty shootouts happen after both times are tied after the 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time have been exhausted. Penalty shootouts only occur after the group stage of the tournament, which includes the round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

What Is A Penalty Kick?

A penalty kick — or "PK" — is a one-on-one duel between a field player and a goalkeeper in which the field player tries to score a direct kick from the penalty spot.

How Far Is The Penalty Spot?

The penalty is 12 yards from the center of the goal line, meaning that there are just 12 yards that separate the penalty taker and the goalkeeper at the time of a penalty kick.

What Are The Rules For The Penalty Taker?

The penalty taker is given freedom to confuse the goalkeeper during their run-up to the kick so long as:

  1. The penalty taker doesn't attempt a fake kick or a "feint" while attempting to strike the ball AND
  2. The penalty doesn't make contact with the ball more than once during their attempt.

If a penalty taker makes contact with the ball more than once during their attempt and the attempt is successful, the penalty kick will be retaken. If it isn't, it will be recorded as a miss and the shootout will resume.

What Are The Rules For The Goalkeeper?

The goalkeeper must follow three key rules during a penalty kick: face the kicker, stay between the goalposts and keep at least one foot on or over the goal line until the kick. 

If a goalkeeper leaves their line during a penalty attempt and the attempt is unsuccessful, it will be retaken. If the attempt is successful, it will result in a goal.

Additionally, goalkeepers may not touch the goalposts, crossbar or netting as an intimidation tactic. Trash-talking is also not permitted.

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