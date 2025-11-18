Venezuela vs Canada: How to Watch, Prediction, Friendly Preview

Venezuela and Canada take the pitch in an international friendly today. The Canadians, coached by Jesse Marsch, have shown improvement over the past couple of years, despite a recent dip in form with a goalless draw against Ecuador. Venezuela, on the other hand, has struggled, being the only South American team to have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Venezuela vs Canada

Venezuela vs Canada Odds & Predictions

Canada is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds:

Canada is the team to back in their international friendly against Venezuela today. They are listed as the betting favorite, despite not beating Venezuela in their three previous meetings, which all ended in draws. The match is being played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which could give Venezuela an edge due to the potentially hostile environment with Venezuelan fans. However, Canada's defense has been solid, keeping four clean sheets in their last five friendly games.

The score prediction is likely to be a draw, with both teams scoring. Canada's Jonathan David is a player to watch against Venezuela's defense, which has conceded 12 goals in the last five games in all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Venezuela

11/14: vs Australia (Win, 1-0)

10/10: at Argentina (Loss, 1-0)

9/9: vs Colombia (Loss, 6-3)

9/4: at Argentina (Loss, 3-0)

6/10: at Uruguay (Loss, 2-0)

Canada

11/13: vs Ecuador (Draw, 0-0)

10/14: vs Colombia (Draw, 0-0)

10/10: vs Australia (Loss, 1-0)

9/9: at Wales (Win, 1-0)

9/5: at Romania (Win, 3-0)

