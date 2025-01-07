United States USWNT starts 2025 with roster of familiar and fresh faces from NWSL Published Jan. 7, 2025 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Emma Hayes has named her first U.S. women's national team roster of 2025, and it features 26 players from the NWSL and none from Europe due to the fact that this camp is outside of a FIFA window.

The roster is a mix of familiar and fresh faces, with 11 members from the 2024 Olympic gold medal-winning squad and six first-time call-ups. The famed "Triple Espresso" front line of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith will not attend as they continue getting some off-season rest and recovery from injuries, while Rose Lavelle will miss as she recovers from ankle surgery.

The training camp will be held from Jan. 14-21 in Los Angeles, and will run concurrently with a 24-player Futures Camp, which will feature rising USWNT prospects.

"We want to continue to foster an environment and culture on the National Team that is player-centric and female athlete-centric and helps the players maximize their abilities," Hayes said in a statement. "Having positive, growth experiences with the USWNT will help them in their careers and help us build a deeper player pool. I'm really looking forward to getting on the field with these players and the players in the Futures Camp to get in a solid week of training with both groups without having to make adjustments for the impact that a match would have on our loading and training plan. I can't wait."

ADVERTISEMENT

This camp won't feature any matches, as the USWNT's first games of the year will be during the SheBelieves Cup from Feb. 20-26. The Americans will face Colombia, Australia and Japan in the four-team tournament.

While some big names like Rodman, Swanson, Smith, Lavelle and Lindsey Horan will be noticeably absent, others return. Crystal Dunn is back after missing all fall games and is the most capped player on this roster with 155 appearances. Emily Sonnett, Lynn Williams, Tierna Davidson and Naomi Girma will be in camp as well.

The biggest story line of this camp and leading up to the 2027 World Cup will be who replaces legendary goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher? The longtime USWNT starter retired at the end of 2024, and all eyes will be on the competition to find her replacement.

Hayes has called in four goalkeepers, including Casey Murphy, who is now the most experienced goalkeeper in the USWNT player pool with 20 caps. Angel City's Angelina Anderson and Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey will compete in their first senior camps, while Utah Royals' Mandy McGlynn returns after earning her first cap last October.

The roster averages 23 caps per player, and only three players are over age 30 (Dunn, Williams and Sonnett), which is not surprising given Hayes' goal of broadening and strengthening the player pool at this early point of the new cycle.

Here is the full roster:

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 20)

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 155/25), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 44/2), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 18/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2), Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage; 0/0)

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 7/0), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0), Nealy Martin (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 21/8)

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1), Ella Stevens (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC; 2/0), Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21)

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States NWSL

share