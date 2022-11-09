USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jordan Morris?
Player: Jordan Morris
Age: 28
Birthplace: Seattle, Washington
Club: Seattle Sounders FC
Position: Winger/Midfielder
Team role: Reserve
USMNT caps: 49
In 2021, few players had better cases to make the United States men's national team's World Cup roster than Jordan Morris: he was named to the MLS Best XI and then secured a loan to English Second Division club Swansea City. But in his fifth appearance for the Swans, Morris sustained a torn ACL in his left knee that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
Morris' comeback campaign in 2022 wasn't awe-inspiring, for him or the Sounders, but his veteran presence and ability to play on the wing and in the midfield earned him a spot on Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster. If he gets an opportunity to play and takes advantage of it, it will be one of the most inspiring stories of the tournament.