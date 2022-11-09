FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Joe Scally?
1 hour ago
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Player: Joe Scally
Age: 19
Birthplace: Lake Grove, New York
Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach
Position: Full back
Team role: Key reserve
USMNT caps: 3

He’s only 19, but the versatile fullback played his way onto the roster by starting every game this season for German Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Scally, a Long Island native, didn’t log a minute for the U.S. during World Cup qualifying (though he was called in for one pair of games), acquitted himself well in his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich and enjoyed a solid maiden season as a pro in 2021-22 despite his tender age. He’s close friends with Gio Reyna; the pair played together in academy of 2021 MLS champ New York City FC before moving to Germany to begin their professional careers.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

