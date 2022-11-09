FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jesús Ferreira?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Jesús Ferreira?

1 hour ago
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Player: Jesús Ferreira
Age: 22
Birthplace: Santa Marta, Colombia
Club: FC Dallas
Position: Striker
Team role: Starter
USMNT caps: 15

The son of former Colombian international (and onetime MLS MVP) David Ferreira, Jesus joined the FC Dallas academy while his father was playing for the club, which inked the younger Ferreira to a professional contact in 2017.

The diminutive striker and dual citizen chose to represent the U.S. internationally and made his debut for the senior team in early 2020, less than two months after acquiring his U.S. passport. He scored 18 goals for FCD during the 2022 MLS season, tied for the most among USMNT-eligible players, and he was named to the league’s best XI. 

A regular call up and frequent starter during World Cup qualifying for Gregg Berhalter’s team, Ferreira scored his first hat trick at the international level in a June CONCACAF Nations League win over Grenada.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

