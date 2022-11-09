FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Gio Reyna? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Gio Reyna

Age: 19

Birthplace: Sunderland, United Kingdom

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Position: Attacking midfielder/Winger

Team role: Star

USMNT caps: 14

Still just 19 (until Nov. 13), Reyna is nothing less than American soccer royalty. The son of two-time U.S. World Cup captain Claudio Reyna and U.S. women’s national team winger Danielle Egan, he’s also one of the brightest talents the United States has ever produced.

Reyna became the youngest American to appear in the UEFA Champions League in 2020, breaking the record set by former Dortmund product Christian Pulisic. He’s got all-planet pedigree, intelligence, speed and ball skills. There is no doubting his potential or ability, which could make him one of the best players in the game in the years to come.

The only question is if he can stay healthy. Reyna missed most of the 2021-22 season with a recurring hamstring injury, and he hasn’t played 90 minutes since September of last year. That his playing time and production for BVB have increased in the weeks leading up to the World Cup is a great sign for the U.S. and for Reyna, who could become a breakout star if the Americans do well in Qatar.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

