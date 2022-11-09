FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Deandre Yedlin? 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: DeAndre Yedlin

Age: 29

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Club: Inter Miami CF

Position: Right back

Team role: Key reserve

USMNT caps: 75

The only player on this roster with any World Cup experience. Yedlin, 29, was a young defender on the 2014 team that went to Brazil and made it to the Round of 16. He was the second-youngest player on that roster at 20 years old then with just four USMNT caps. He came off the bench in all four matches.

Now, he’s the lone veteran with experience, and his teammates have taken advantage of that by asking him questions about what the games will be like in Qatar.

"I’m certainly picking DeAndre’s brain and he’s been a great resource talking about what it’s like, how those games are different, the intensity, the passion," Walker Zimmerman said. "It’s great to have someone who has been there. He’s been a big leader for our team because of that experience."

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @ LakenLitman .

