USMNT stock watch: Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun show star potential against Ghana
It was a strange international window for the United States men's national team — a tale of two games, and maybe even a tale of two halves of games.
The U.S. crushed Ghana 4-0 on Tuesday but on Saturday, they were outclassed by Germany. But remember, it’s just one window, and both games were friendlies.
That being said, here are the players that helped and hurt their stock in the October window.:
STOCK UP
Folarin Balogun, Striker, AS Monaco
Balogun and this team are still adjusting to each other. But his link-up play and consistent ability to provide a secure outlet under pressure took a big step forward this window. Add to that an ability to created chances for himself and the future looks bright.
Sergiño Dest, Fullback, PSV
It’s all about risk/reward with Dest. It always has been. He’s an unstoppable dynamic force going forward. Dangerous, effective, and entertaining as hell. But he often seems to find defending a nuisance. He leaves space open that elite teams can exploit, but the good still far outweighs the bad.
Gio Reyna, Midfielder, Borussia Dortmund
The baggage will always be there. But hopefully this window was helpful in Berhalter and Reyna moving on from the drama of the last nine months. Reyna’s talent is undeniable, and this window he was smooth and effective in an attacking central midfielder role. Onward and upward.
STOCK DOWN
Johnny Cardoso, Midfielder, Sport Club Internacional
Perception is everything. If Cardoso was playing in MLS, I don’t think he would get a sniff at the national team. He’s a good player, and he’s certainly playing well for Internacional in Brazil, but he’s yet to really light it up with the U.S. and it’s not for lack of opportunity. This window he was mostly forgettable, and he can’t afford to be forgettable.
Chris Richards, Center back, Crystal Palace
He struggled to keep up vs. Germany, as many did. But for a young center back looking to solidify a starting position, it was an opportunity wasted. I wanted to be filled with confidence that the 23-year-old Richards is the real deal — I wasn’t. There are others waiting in the wings, and he has left the door ajar … for now.
Gregg Berhalter
While Berhalter’s team cruised through a dismal Ghana, they looked stuck in a soccer purgatory against Germany. Not talented enough to be the romantic team of Berhalter’s dreams, but too talented to be the pragmatic team of his nightmares. If Berhalter doesn’t find a better solution against the elites of the world he risks failing to deliver on his promise to, "change soccer in America forever."
Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.
