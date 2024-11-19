United States
USMNT to open 2025 schedule with friendly against Venezuela
USMNT to open 2025 schedule with friendly against Venezuela

Published Nov. 19, 2024 1:20 p.m. ET

The U.S. men's national team will open its 2025 schedule with a friendly against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The game, announced Monday, is not on a FIFA international fixture date, so the teams will be without most Europe-based regulars.

The American team under new coach Mauricio Pochettino will hold a training camp before the match, relying heavily on players from Major League Soccer.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

