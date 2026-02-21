USA's Malik Tillman Says He’d 'Love to Player For' Arsenal One Day

Malik Tillman highlighted Arsenal as a Premier League club he would 'love to play for.'

The attacking midfielder hailed Mikel Arteta's coaching, and revealed they're one of his favorite teams to watch, and backed himself to 'fit in' with the Spaniard's system. The Bayer Leverkusen star left PSV during last year's summer transfer window after a fine spell in the Eredivisie.

Fitting in at Arsenal

Tillman insisted that he could be a good fit for Arsenal in an interview with BR Football. The attacking midfielder admitted that the Premier League leaders have a 'great coach' and a 'great system', which Tillman backed himself to fit into. He also alluded to a former teammate who encouraged him to watch the Gunners week in, week out.

A controversial style

Tillman's comments would seem a bit curious given Arsenal's style of football. Although the Gunners tend to have the ball for large periods of the game, they rely heavily on set pieces, and don't get much production from their attacking midfielders. Martin Odegaard, Tillman's most obvious comparison has acombined five goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

When pushed on that, Tillman asserted it is just part of a more physical league.

"It's part of the game. If you watch them in the Champions League, it's a different style of play. The Premier League has also changed a little bit in terms of the way they play. But if you watch the Champions League, it's a different Arsenal," Tillman said.

A mixed start for Leverkusen

Tillman hasn't quite hit the ground running at Leverkusen. He moved from PSV last summer and was thrust into the attacking midfield role once occupied by Florian Wirtz - who was sold to Liverpool for a club record fee. The American has enjoyed some flashes of quality, but has six goals and is yet to register an assist in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants. He admitted those numbers have to improve in an interview with GOAL.

"I know I can do more. I know where I want to be at some point, and I know what I can do. Basically, I'm not where I want to be or where I think I can be at some point in my life," he said.

Arsenal have depth at his position

There remains the fact, though, that Arsenal have immense depth in attacking midfield areas. Odegaard captains the side when fit, and is among the first names on the team sheet. Ebere Eze, although he is yet to find form, is a backup. Arteta utilized Bukayo Saka as a third option midweek - while Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino has also spent some minutes in that spot.