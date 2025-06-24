United States USMNT transfer buzz: Cardoso agrees to Atléti move, Tillman to Leverkusen Published Jun. 25, 2025 2:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The European transfer window will soon open and several key players in the United States men's national team player pool are expected to seek transfers with the hope of starring for the U.S. at the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

Here is the latest reporting surrounding the stars of the U.S. men's national team in the summer transfer window:

Johnny Cardoso

From: Real Betis

To: Atlético Madrid

Coming off of a strong season with Real Betis, defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso is nearing a €30 million ($34.8 million) move to Atlético Madrid on a five-year contract, according to Marca. Cardoso's transfer, if completed, will be the third-highest transfer fee paid for an American player behind Christian Pulisic ($65 million) and Folarin Balogun ($43 million).

Patrick Agyemang

From: Charlotte FC

To: Derby County

EFL Championship side Derby County are "closing in" on a deal to sign 24-year-old striker Patrick Agyemang from Charlotte FC, according to Fabrizio Romano. Derby County finished 19th in the Englsih second division while scoring just 48 goals. Agyemang has scored eight goals in 18 appearances for Charlotte this season.

Matt Turner

From: Nottingham Forest

To: Lyon

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace agreed to transfer goalkeeper Matt Turner to French side Lyon for a fee of €8 million ($9.2 million) earlier this month, and despite Lyon's recent relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial issues, the move isn't in jeopardy, according to GiveMeSport.

Ricardo Pepi

From: PSV Eidenhoven

To: Fulham

Ricardo Pepi's breakout season in the Dutch Eredivisie was cut short due to a season-ending meniscus injury, but there are Italian and Spanish clubs interested in making a move for the 22-year-old striker, including Premier League club Fulham, according to Fabrizio Romano. Pepi scored 18 goals in all club competitions last season.

Yunus Musah

From: AC Milan

To: Napoli

Following a forgettable season at AC Milan, which ended in a managerial change, Yunus Musah is expected to move clubs this summer, and Napoli is keen on the 22-year-old midfielder, according to multiple reports.

Tim Weah

From: Juventus

To: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, are in talks over a package deal that would land them Belgian winger Samuel Mbangula and American winger Tim Weah for a combined fee of €23 million ($26.7 million). Weah had six goals and five assists in all competitions for Juventus last season.

Malik Tillman

To: Bayer Leverkusen

From: PSV Eindhoven

Could Malik Tillman's breakout summer end with a high-profile move to Bayer Leverkusen? That's the latest reporting out of Germany from Sky Sport. Leverkusen are looking to fill the attacking void left after selling Florian Wirtz to Liverpool for a record fee, and Tillman — a native of Germany and product of Bayern Munich — could help fill that void.

