Ricardo Pepi Scores, Sergiño Dest Returns as USA Duo Shine For PSV vs. Ajax

Fans of the U.S. men's national team had a lot to cheer in Saturday's game between two Dutch powerhouses.

USA striker Ricardo Repi scored and defender Sergiño Dest made his return from a hamstring injury by coming on as a substitute in PSV Eindhoven's 2-2 draw at Ajax in the Dutch league on Saturday.

Dest entered the game near the hour-mark, when the score was 1-1, for his first appearance since injuring his left hamstring on March 7 against AZ Alkmaar.

He missed two recent pre-World Cup friendlies for the U.S. — and had to watch from the sidelines as PSV clinched the Dutch league title with five games to spare — but his return should boost his chances of making the squad for the tournament in North America in June and July.

Eindhoven took the lead through fellow substitute Myron Boadu in the 77th minute but Mika Godts equalized for Ajax in injury time.

Dest has two goals in 37 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Pepi scored about 30 seconds in for Eindhoven, his 14th league goal this season and fourth in three matches. The 23-year-old has 17 goals in all competitions for PSV this season.

The U.S. starts Group D against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California, and then play Australia a week later at Seattle. The Americans conclude the group stage on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium against Türkiye.

Reporting by The Associated Press.