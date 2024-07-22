English Premier League
USMNT defender Caleb Wiley signs for Chelsea from Atlanta United
English Premier League

USMNT defender Caleb Wiley signs for Chelsea from Atlanta United

Published Jul. 22, 2024 7:35 p.m. ET

Chelsea has signed United States left-back Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United on a six-year contract.

The 19-year-old Wiley is joining for a fee that is reported to be worth $11 million.

He has been part of Atlanta's first team since 2022 and made his senior debut for the U.S. national team against Mexico last October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wiley is currently in Paris to play for the U.S. in the Olympic soccer tournament and is reportedly expected to spend next season on loan at Strasbourg, which is part of the same ownership group as Chelsea.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT coaching rumors tracker: Latest buzz on who USA will hire

USMNT coaching rumors tracker: Latest buzz on who USA will hire

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes