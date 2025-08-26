FIFA Men's World Cup Pochettino Warns Omitted U.S. Stars: 'No one has a place for sure' Updated Aug. 26, 2025 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Any notion that there might be some lingering animosity between U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic and coach Mauricio Pochettino was quashed by the Argentine manager.

"There’s nothing to talk [about]," Pochettino said Tuesday. "I think it is behind us, all that happened in summer. And I think now we need to look forward."

To recap: Citing fatigue after two grueling European seasons, Pulisic asked Pochettino if he could play in two pre-Gold Cup tuneups in early June but take the continental championship off. Pochettino said no, citing his preference to have one group all summer. Then, in a June 12 interview with CBS, Pulisic said he "didn’t understand" that decision. On June 14, Pochettino responded: "I don’t need for him to understand our decision. … Players need to listen and to stick with our plan. They cannot dictate our plan."

Pulisic headlined the 22-player roster that Pochettino dropped Tuesday ahead of next week’s friendlies against Korea Republic in New Jersey and another exhibition with Japan Sept. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. An additional player will be added in the coming days.

Speaking with reporters after Tuesday's roster announcement, Pochettino confirmed that he hasn’t spoken to Pulisic since. But he also said there are no unresolved issues between the coach and the program’s most decorated attacking player.

"The plan for Christian now is to call [him in] and to see him in this camp, and of course hope that he arrives in good condition," Pochettino said. "He had a good preseason with Milan, with his team, and is ready to compete. That is the most important thing."

Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Pulisic will be reunited ahead of the USMNT's upcoming matches.

Pulisic has played more than 100 matches for AC Milan since moving from Chelsea — where he won the UEFA Champions League crown in 2021 — just over two years ago. He led Milan in scoring last season and had a goal for the Rossoneri last week in an Italian Cup win over Bari.

Other USMNT mainstays who also missed the Gold Cup but are now back include Tim Weah, Sergiño Dest and Josh Sargent.

More interesting were the names not included. 2022 World Cup veterans Weston McKennie, Mark McKenzie, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna, Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, Joe Scally, Matt Turner, Haji Wright and Walker Zimmerman were all left out despite being healthy, though Jedi just returned from injury. Central midfield trio Johnny Cardoso, Aidan Morris and Tanner Tessmann, all of whom have started the new European season strong, will also remain with their club teams this month.

In their places are several MLS players who helped a relatively unheralded USMNT side reach the Gold Cup final last month, such as Diego Luna and Sebastian Berhalter. There's also uncapped newcomers Noahkai Banks, Tristan Blackmon, and Roman Celentano. Jonathan Klinsmann, a 28-year-old goalkeeper and the son of 2014 U.S. World Cup coach Jurgen Klinsmann, was also called up.

"It's the last opportunity to bring some new faces," said Pochettino, who will have just three more two-match camps — one each in October, November and March — after this one.

After than, he'll submit his final-26 player list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Pochettino has now summoned more than 60 different players since taking the U.S. job 11 months ago.

"The players not here, they don't need to be worried. They need to perform, and they need to really believe that they can be part of the squad," next summer.

McKennie’s omission was particularly noteworthy. A lineup lock since marking his U.S. debut with a goal against Portugal as a 19-year-old in 2017, the rugged central midfielder has started the season on the bench for Italian behemoth Juventus, where he’s been a regular starter for the last five seasons.

Pochettino noted that McKennie had an abbreviated preseason because Juve was involved in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

"We wanted to give [McKennie] the possibility to be more settled in his club, to be in his best form," the coach said.

Weston McKennie will not be part of the USMNT camp in September.

He also addressed Reyna’s recent transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Borussia Mönchengladbach, which ended a prolonged transfer saga.

"I am so happy, because I think he's happy," Pochettino said of the 22-year-old. "If he's happy, for sure he has the talent to perform. If he performs, it’s going to be good for the national team.

"When a player is not playing," he added, "It's difficult to be happy and to show your real talent."

All of that seems reasonable, to be sure. Still, Pochettino was also making a not-too-subtle statement by leaving so many familiar names home next month. The hope is that it will benefit the Americans when it really matters: at the World Cup.

"When you manage 60-65 players, at the end, to reduce to 26 is not easy," Pochettino said. "All the players in the different camps in the past, we really know how they are, what they can provide to the team. It's up to them to perform and to show that they are desperate to come to the national team.

"If they perform, for sure they're going to have the [opportunity to return]," Pochettino added. "But no one has a place for sure. That is my message for everyone: That [they] need to fight."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

