How Tough Is Paraguay? What Is The USA's Ceiling? Maurice Edu Answers Fans' Questions

We learned about the United States national team in its friendlies against Senegal and Germany.

Against Senegal in Charlotte, we saw the team get a win under its belt thanks to an inspired first-half performance by Christian Pulisic. We got a good test last Saturday against Germany, a quality opponent that made us pay for mistakes in defense.

Let's get to your questions with a focus on the United States men's national team and its game against Paraguay on Friday (9 p.m. ET on FOX One/FOX and streaming live for free on Tubi).

What will be the biggest challenge for our USMNT to overcome?

— Luana (@chaitearose)

The biggest challenge is capitalizing on moments and cleaning things up defensively on the biggest stage. In friendlies, not taking chances and making mistakes can be forgiven. At the World Cup, they can prove to be the difference between winning the group or finishing second, advancing or going home.

The right mentality and focus mixed with the talent in this group will be key in navigating the responsibility and support that accompanies being a host nation.

Leroy Sane made the U.S. pay with Germany's second goal last Saturday. (Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Team USA ceiling for this WC?

— Cam (@cameronadamsk)

I’m not putting limits on this group, so I’d say winning the World Cup. It would take a lot for it to happen, but it’s possible if everything clicks, and we maximize every opportunity in front of us.

What would it take to get there? It would require us to win three games in the knockout rounds, and our men’s national team has only ever won one once, back in 2002.

Realistically, I can see us getting to a quarterfinal, which would be special and impressive in itself.

How tough is Paraguay relative to our known rival, Mexico?

— Raphael Lima (@raphlima10)

Both opponents are tough for different reasons. Mexico is our biggest rival and that makes every game have a different edge regardless of quality.

That said, Paraguay offers its own problems because they’re comfortable playing against the ball and staying strong defensively while looking to attack in transition. When these teams played in a friendly back in November, the game featured a lot of physicality and a scuffle at the end. Expect more of that physicality this go round.

How many total players on the roster do you have confidence in to see major time in the WC?

— Erik Bowen (@eb50_)

I can see us using 20 guys on the roster.

There are eight or nine guys you expect to start regularly, with a couple positions that offer some potential options for changes. The state of certain games and strategy heading into them will determine which positions have their depth and get tapped into more.

If we’re protecting a lead, more defenders may see time. If we’re chasing a game and need a goal, you’ll tap deeper into your attacking depth.

What music do you listen to before matches?

— Oscar (@parko50)

During the 2010 World Cup, Drake released "Thank Me Later," so that was on heavy rotation.

In the later stages of my career, it was similar: hip hop and R&B. The last two songs on my playlist before I headed out for the game when I was with the Philadelphia Union were "Dreams and Nightmares" by Meek Mill and "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West.