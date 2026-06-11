USA vs. Paraguay: Key Players, Projected Lineup, What To Know

A match eight years in the making — since the USA was awarded hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico on the eve of the 2018 tournament — is finally here.

The Americans begin Group D play on Friday against Paraguay in Los Angeles with an abundance of optimism.

"Any World Cup game is a huge opportunity for us," Christian Pulisic, the Stars and Stripes’ headliner and top attacker, said before the squad’s final pre-Cup training session. "We have to have a good performance and really fight."

Coach Mauricio Pochettino was more succinct. "We need to win," he said.

Here's everything to know ahead of USA vs. Paraguay:

USA's Players To Watch

Laken Litman: I’m really intrigued by Matt Freese. Will he officially be the USA’s starting goalkeeper? If so, Friday’s opener vs. Paraguay will be just his 16th cap for the national team. At training on Thursday, Freese and incumbent Matt Turner seemed to still be battling. Goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez was working them hard and could be heard yelling, "You need to control the situation, don’t let the situation control you" during a drill with Freese. How will Freese respond in this massive moment?

McIntyre: The New York-born, London-raised dual national striker, who chose the U.S. over England in 2023 and scores prolifically for Champions League mainstay AS Monaco, will be counted on for the goals that will help his country advance to the new round of 32 — and, fans of the co-hosts hope, well beyond.

USA's Starting XI Prediction

FOX Sports' Stu Holden predicts a back-four lineup for the USA. However, he states that it will be more of a back-three formation with the expectation for Antonee "Jedi" Robinson to move forward to help the midfielders maintain possession.

"Possession is key," Holden stated. "That's why I have Malik Tillman and Tyler Adams in there, with Adams as a destroyer and Tillman getting on the ball."

Sergiño Dest has often played in the backline but has featured in a forward role under USA manager Maurico Pochettino. That will help Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic be able to roam freely and attack what should be a stout Paraguayan defense.

"I don't [McKennie] back to goal," Holden added. "I want him late runs into the box. … Pulisic has looked back to what we all know what he is worthy of."

Unsurprisingly, Folarin Balogun gets the nod at striker, although USA legend Clint Dempsey wants to see good link-up play between Pulisic and Balogun.



"I know there is a lot of pressure on Christian to create. He's dangerous in the attack," Dempsey said. "I would like to see him give it and get it back again and give Balogun more touches."

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

News & Notes

• Is the U.S. ready for primetime?: In 1994 (1st time as host), the USA advanced as a best third-place finisher. Only two host nations failed to advance from the group stage: South Africa (2010) and Qatar (2022). Those tournament formats only saw the top two teams in each group advance.

• Paraguay's tough defense: During its World Cup qualifying campaign, Paraguay posted 10 clean sheets in 18 games while conceded only 10 goals (tied for second fewest with Argentina).

• A familiar face: Paraguay veteran Miguel Almirón is familiar to fans on three continents, having moved from Cerro Porteño in his native country to Argentine club Lanús to MLS side Atlanta United to Premier League mainstay Newcastle United before returning to Atlanta last year.

• Julio Enciso injury: Paraguay's 22-year-old attacking midfielder is racing to be fit for Friday's game. The attacking midfielder, considered one of the team's most talented youngsters, was injured vs. Nicaragua in pre-World Cup friendly on June 6.